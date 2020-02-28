Cleveland Baseball Insider
In Defense of Delino DeShields

Alex Hooper

Major League Baseball stripped away a key strategy from Terry Francona and the Cleveland Indians by moving to the three-batter rule in 2020, but it also added a measure that the future Hall of Famer is sure to exploit.

Francona, the employer of designated-thrower Michael Martinez in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, has shown an affinity for players who bring fringe skills to the table. With the addition of the 26th-roster spot in 2020, that affinity is freer to become a strategy without constraining the roster.

When the Indians acquired Delino DeShields from the Texas Rangers as a part of the Corey Kluber trade, he was obviously not the centerpiece of the deal. The 27-year-old has spent pieces of each of his 10 professional seasons in the minor leagues, for one reason or another, and many surmised the speedster would not even break camp with Cleveland.

Yet, DeShields brings tangible value to a team. He is an elite runner and fielder, ranking in the 97th percentile in both sprint speed (29.5 feet/second), and outs above average (12 in 2019). There has to be room for that somewhere, right?

Perhaps in a world where a team can carry just 25 players, someone with a track record of league-basement exit velocity, barrel-rate, xWOBA, and HardHit% probably does not fit. Add a tiny wrinkle into the mix, and the reason that player has existed for 539 appearances becomes somewhat of a market inefficiency.

Lineup manipulation and bit-role players are not a novel concept. Specialists have been around since the beginning of the game, but the active rosters have never been bigger. With the number of pitchers capped and their specializing stripped away, the onus has been placed on teams to now manipulate their base of position players.

The most common wrinkle for position player spots is a platoon, essentially using two roster spots for one position. On a recent Francona roster, that leaves enough room on the 25-man for a backup catcher and a utility player. With another roster spot, he is free to employ that fringe-skill player without as much adverse effect on the roster. Especially with its payroll limitations.

DeShields presents those two elite tools, which the Indians could either rely on or supplement. Instead of making DeShields a full-time player, the team created another platoon. Not a lefty-righty platoon, but an offense-defense platoon.

With questions about whether or not Franmil Reyes will be capable of playing a full-time role in the outfield, DeShields’s presence allows Reyes to struggle defensively for 6-7 innings, so long as he creates the offense he is expected to. If Reyes gets his 3-4 plate appearances per game, he can churn out his projected 35-37 home runs and mid-.800s OPS, later transforming into the 29.5 ft/s and 12 OAA in DeShields.

Again, these types of platoons are not new either. They generally do not exist to such extremes, or alongside another platoon, but they happen.

The ability to platoon two outfield spots and optimize the corner spots then facilitated the addition of Domingo Santana, who will carry the torch at designated hitter. In place of an OF-DH cycle of Reyes, DeShields, Oscar Mercado, and Jordan Luplow, where Reyes is forced to field full games and DeShields is forced to hit often, both players will be played to their strengths.

By reducing the potential disaster of Reyes’ fielding, the front office has ideally opened the DH spot for Santana, who is projected as a slightly above-average hitter with 20 to 30 homers. The same production would not be expected from Luplow (vs. righties), DeShields, and Jake Bauers.

It is not necessarily that the Indians will exclusively take advantage of the extra spot, it is that so few players like DeShields exist. Even though he has shown little promise at the dish, an extra roster spot allows him to do what he does better than just about any other player, and almost exclusively those things. That talent eases the load on Reyes and his elite power while allowing Luplow to remain in his platoon if necessary.

Any team will put the best player on the field for what they need in a given moment, but for an offense who desperately needed another league-average bat, DeShields and the 26th roster spot have made it doable.

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

ST Game #5: Indians Fall in Goodyear to the Dodgers 6-5

The Indians trailed the Dodgers early 5-0 and never recovered, falling to Los Angeles in Goodyear by a final of 6-5 on Thursday to drop to 2-3 on the season. Jefry Rodriguez took the loss for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

Emmanuel Clase to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Being Diagnosed With Strain in Upper Back

Emmanuel Clase was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #4: Indians Blanked by Padres in Peoria 8-0 to Drop to 2-2 in the Spring

After piling on the runs over the first three games of the spring, the Indians on Wednesday were no match for the San Diego Padres, as they suffered their first shutout of the spring with an 8-0 loss in Peoria to drop to 2-2 in spring training Cactus League play.

Matt Loede

ST Game #4 Preview: Indians Travel to Take on the Padres as Plutko Gets First Spring Start

The 2-1 Indians will travel to Peoria on Wednesday to take on the San Diego Padres in the fourth spring training game of 2020. Adam Plutko will be on the mound for the Indians to start the affair.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians GM Chernoff on Nolan Jones, Franmil Reyes and the Starting Rotation

Indians GM Mike Chernoff spoke to the media in Goodyear, Arizona at the team's spring training complex about a variety of topics as the team gets ready for the 2020 season and a hopeful return to the postseason.

Matt Loede

What’s the National Perception of the Indians When it Comes to Competing for a World Series?

The Indians are not getting a ton of love by the national media when it comes to their chances to winning the World Series in 2020, but they are currently ranked above the halfway point of the 30 teams around baseball when it comes to chances of winning a title.

Matt Loede

Checking in on Zach Plesac's Spring Fastball

What if you know of a pitcher that claims to have added some extra giddy-up to his fastball? And, what if this pitcher also happens to have thrown a pair of innings at Salt River Fields, a diamond capable of collecting Statcast data? In this analogy, we're the dog. And Indians pitcher Zach Plesac's fastball is a juicy steak.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #3: Indians Offense Piles on the Runs in 10-2 Win Over the White Sox in Goodyear

The Indians beat up the White Sox for their second spring win of 2020 on Tuesday, piling on six runs in the first two innings on their way to a 10-2 win in Goodyear, Arizona.

Matt Loede