How Does the First Indians Starting Five Look Coming Out of the All-Star Break?

The Cleveland Indians have FINALLY reached the MLB All-Star break, meaning that their starting pitching is going to be closer to reaching their goals after the struggles this year.

Right now here's the list of injured Tribe pitchers they are hopeful that can bounce back and have an impact in the second half.

Shane Bieber (10-Day IL), Aaron Civale (10-day IL), Logan Allen (10-day IL), J.C. Mejia (10-day IL).

While the team is working out the kinks over who is going to start the second half in the rotation, the truth is they have to get healthy and stop losing players to injury.

Right now the starting five for the Indians looks like this: Morgan Quantrill, Zach Plesac, J.C. Mejia who has looked solid Triston McKenzie.

There is no doubt that the starting five coming off the break have a chip on their shoulder. They've been sitting back and watching as they work their way back to being healthy.