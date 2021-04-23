How is Former Indians Superstar SS Francisco Lindor Faring in His First Month of Ball in the Big Apple?

As the Cleveland Indians roster is stockpiled with new players that not many folks know, there's one player that just about everyone STILL knows - but he's not even on the team anymore.

Francisco Lindor.

Lindor, was traded by the Indians back on January 7th of this year along with starting pitcher Carlos 'Cookie' Carrasco in a six-player deal for infielders Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez and two prospects from the Mets to Cleveland.

The Indians were in a severe rock and a hard spot at the time of the trade. They knew that they had little to no choice in having to trade Lindor.

They also knew the backlash they would get if Lindor agreed to a mega-deal with New York - which he did.

On the final day of March Lindor inked what currently is the 3rd biggest deal in all of baseball history.

It's a 10-year-deal that will keep him with the Mets until following the 2031 season and by then he'll be 37 years of age.

As of April 22nd the move has been interesting to watch. On one hand, the Mets are sitting up at the top of the NL East with a mark of 7-6, winners of six of their last 10 games.

On the other hand, when you study the contribution that Lindor has made, while only 13 games, he's not exactly hitting the cover off the ball.

Thus far going back two days Lindor has played in 12 games with the Mets, as Tuesday the team fell to 7-5 with a loss to the Chicago Cubs and starter Jake Arrieta by a final of 3-1.

What is frustrating though if you're a Mets fan is the play of Lindor.

Entering play Tuesday the shortstop was hitting just .171 on the season (7-for-41), with no homers and 3 runs batted in.

Last season after 12 games Lindor was a heck of a lot more consistent at the plate, hitting .229 with three homers and eight runs batted in.

Sure those numbers are not going to put you up for a Triple Crown, but again with it being a short season (60 games as compared to the usual 162).

The trade banter about Lindor came out in length during the team's "Summer Camp," but truly no one ever got close to pulling off a deal, pushing the trade the team would have to be almost forced into making back a few months.

It's going to take awhile, a long while for the Indians and Mets to "officially declare" on who may have won such a trade.

As of today, the Indians loot which includes INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.

It's hard to think that Lindor's numbers are not going to bounce up, way up, or that he won't get hot at some point over a stretch in May or June.

So while folks continue to complain, just remember, Lindor is going to have his ups and downs as well - and thus far in 2021, he's had more than enough ups and downs at the plate to go around and make Tribe fans chuckle at his lack of success.