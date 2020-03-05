How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

Coming into spring training everyone was excited to see the new power arms in the Cleveland Indians' bullpen.

James Karinchak struck out everyone in the minor leagues, and then came up in September to whiff eight hitters in 5-2/3 big league innings. Then, they added Emmanuel Clase from Texas in the Corey Kluber deal, and he comes to Cleveland with a 100 MPH cutter.

Certainly, they would combine with Brad Hand to give the Tribe a formidable back end of the bullpen, allowing Terry Francona to shorten games.

Things always look good on paper, though.

Now, Clase is out for 8-12 weeks with an upper back muscle pull, so there is an opening on the roster to come north with the team on March 26th.

Right now, these pitchers would seem to have a roster spot locked up: Hand, Karinchak, Nick Wittgren, and Oliver Perez.

We would include Adam Cimber, but he's been on the shelf but looks like he's 's ready to contribute.

With Francona usually wanting eight relievers, that would leave four spots open in the bullpen.

The concern right now is the performance of some of what folks considered the leading candidates to fill those spots.

Hunter Wood has spent parts of the last three years in the big leagues, and has been a decent performer out of the 'pen. He's allowed six earned runs in an inning and a third in two appearances with two walks.

Dominic Leone is a reliever brought in over the winter with major league experience and he has pitched three times in Arizona, and been knocked around each time.

James Hoyt received some high leverage appearances in September last season, so you would think he's got an inside track to open the season in Cleveland, but he needs to start getting people out. He's allowed five hits and four runs in 2-1/3 frames.

The most effective of the veterans is a guy we mentioned in a piece a week ago. Phil Maton has allowed just one run in four outings.

Does this open up the competition? Tuesday, Jefry Rodriguez, thought to be a starter, was used in relief vs. the Angels. He pitched a solid first inning, but got cuffed around in his second inning of work.

He hasn't been particularly effective either, allowing eight runs in 4-1/3 innings.



Although it is early, we are sure that Francona, Carl Willis, and new bullpen coach Brian Sweeney wouldn't mind seeing people getting hitters out.

Does this open the door for some non-roster invitees to claim a spot? We understand it's not the usual way the Indians do business, but on the other hand, they really can't afford a bad start to the 2020 season.

For example, Kyle Nelson could provide a third lefty out of the bullpen. The 23-year-old southpaw struck out 69 hitters in 47-1/3 innings in the minors a year ago, including 16 in 12 AAA frames. He's made just one appearance in a major league game this spring though.

We have seen more of 25-year-old Cam Hill though. Hill had a 4.74 ERA at Columbus last season, fanning 36 hitters in 24 innings. He's made three appearances this spring, allowing just one run.



This is a season to check out exhibition box scores, to see what relievers are pitching early in games, when the regulars are still playing, and if any new names are appearing.

If you see that, it could mean the staff is searching for some answers, should the veterans continue to struggle.