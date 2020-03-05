Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

Mark Warmuth

Coming into spring training everyone was excited to see the new power arms in the Cleveland Indians' bullpen.

James Karinchak struck out everyone in the minor leagues, and then came up in September to whiff eight hitters in 5-2/3 big league innings. Then, they added Emmanuel Clase from Texas in the Corey Kluber deal, and he comes to Cleveland with a 100 MPH cutter.

Certainly, they would combine with Brad Hand to give the Tribe a formidable back end of the bullpen, allowing Terry Francona to shorten games.

Things always look good on paper, though.

Now, Clase is out for 8-12 weeks with an upper back muscle pull, so there is an opening on the roster to come north with the team on March 26th.

Right now, these pitchers would seem to have a roster spot locked up: Hand, Karinchak, Nick Wittgren, and Oliver Perez.

We would include Adam Cimber, but he's been on the shelf but looks like he's 's ready to contribute.

With Francona usually wanting eight relievers, that would leave four spots open in the bullpen.

The concern right now is the performance of some of what folks considered the leading candidates to fill those spots.

Hunter Wood has spent parts of the last three years in the big leagues, and has been a decent performer out of the 'pen. He's allowed six earned runs in an inning and a third in two appearances with two walks.

Dominic Leone is a reliever brought in over the winter with major league experience and he has pitched three times in Arizona, and been knocked around each time.

James Hoyt received some high leverage appearances in September last season, so you would think he's got an inside track to open the season in Cleveland, but he needs to start getting people out. He's allowed five hits and four runs in 2-1/3 frames.

The most effective of the veterans is a guy we mentioned in a piece a week ago. Phil Maton has allowed just one run in four outings.

Does this open up the competition? Tuesday, Jefry Rodriguez, thought to be a starter, was used in relief vs. the Angels. He pitched a solid first inning, but got cuffed around in his second inning of work.

He hasn't been particularly effective either, allowing eight runs in 4-1/3 innings.

Although it is early, we are sure that Francona, Carl Willis, and new bullpen coach Brian Sweeney wouldn't mind seeing people getting hitters out.

Does this open the door for some non-roster invitees to claim a spot? We understand it's not the usual way the Indians do business, but on the other hand, they really can't afford a bad start to the 2020 season.

For example, Kyle Nelson could provide a third lefty out of the bullpen. The 23-year-old southpaw struck out 69 hitters in 47-1/3 innings in the minors a year ago, including 16 in 12 AAA frames. He's made just one appearance in a major league game this spring though.

We have seen more of 25-year-old Cam Hill though. Hill had a 4.74 ERA at Columbus last season, fanning 36 hitters in 24 innings. He's made three appearances this spring, allowing just one run.

This is a season to check out exhibition box scores, to see what relievers are pitching early in games, when the regulars are still playing, and if any new names are appearing.

If you see that, it could mean the staff is searching for some answers, should the veterans continue to struggle.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Fans Shouldn't Compare Francisco Lindor's Situation to Christian Yelich's Extension

Casey Drottar

What is a Realistic Contract Number for Francisco Lindor? Here's What One Projection System Suggests

Most everyone, at this point, has taken a stab at predicting what sort of offer Lindor would accept, but Dan Szymborski, developer of the ZiPS projection model, may have provided the best attempt at a numbers-based offer over at FanGraphs.

T.J. Zuppe

Civale Goes Two Scoreless, Lindor Hits HR as Indians Top Diamondbacks 6-2

The Indians got two scoreless innings from Aaron Civale in his first start of the spring, and Francisco Lindor's three-run homer was the big blow as the Tribe defeated the Diamondbacks on the road 6-2 to move to 4-9 on the spring

Matt Loede

ST Game #13 Preview: Civale Makes First Spring Start as Indians Travel to Play the Diamondbacks

Indians young starter Aaron Civale will be on the bump Wednesday afternoon as the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training affair in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

After the team stated that he was rundown and having gastrointestinal issues, the Indians will not have manager Terry Francona on the bench Wednesday when the team travels to Scottsdale to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Loede

How the Cleveland Indians Crowded Outfield is Playing Out Halfway Into Spring Training

The Indians have been speculating all offseason how their outfield is going to play out, and halfway through camp there's been some indications about some players that Indians fans may see once the 2020 season gets going.

Matt Loede

The Latest Indians 2020 Roster Prediction Halfway Through the Spring

The Indians are turning the corner on the spring as they start to look ahead to the start of the 2020 season, and there's plenty of interesting decisions still to make on the team's final roster before opening day.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

ST Game #12: Carrasco Makes His Spring Debut, Indians Fall to Angels 11-7 in Goodyear

Carlos Carrasco made his 2020 spring debut for the Indians, going two innings against the Angels as the Tribe fell to Los Angeles 11-7. Three Indians hit homers in the four-run setback that put the team at 3-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to outfielder Jordan Luplow, and while he looks to make an impact on the 2020 season, he's is looking to be more than just a platoon outfielder for the team.

Casey Drottar

Who is Jose Tena?

Among early prospect lists, 18-year-old shortstop Jose Tena is rising through the ranks of future Cleveland Indians.

Alex Hooper