How is the Early Indians Camp Battle at Shortstop Lining Up?

The Indians have a battle between two ballplayers in Amed Rosario (25 years old) and Andres Gimenez (22 years old).

With Francisco Lindor gone, the team must find a replacement at shortstop and they received these two infielders in the Lindor deal with the New York Mets.



It does appear that each one of these players does have a ton of talent. It will be up to the Indians and the scouts to determine which of the two is truly worthy of that starting shortstop position.



After all, isn’t that what spring training is for?



To see just how good the players on the team are for the upcoming season…



Certainly, it will be tough to fill what Francisco Lindor brought to this Cleveland Indians team over the years. However, it’s encouraging to have players with potential to shine and help this team win games.



Thus far this spring, Gimenez has four hits in seven at-bats, one home run and three runs batted in. Rosario had two hits in three at-bats.



Obviously, it will take more of a sample size to truly see how well these two players are able to produce and if they can replace Lindor this upcoming season.



The Indians did a nice job of not just folding up and getting rid of Lindor for nothing in return.

The team has talent to fill the shortstop position and these players should bring plenty of excitement throughout this upcoming season.



As spring training continues and the roster is trimmed down, we, as fans, will see who the Indians pick to play the position. It’s going to be an interesting choice.