How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

If there is one thing that Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has been known for in his tenure as manager of the Tribe, it’s always having an affinity for players that can play multiple positions and do more than one thing.

Go back to the team in 2013 when Francona took over, and the roster had the likes of Mike Aviles who could play multiple infield spots, and Ryan Raburn, who could do the same in the outfield.

Over the years there has always been players on the roster that have had that grind it out approach to play a number of spots, and 2020 is no different.

This spring has seen a handful of players go to battle over maybe of one or two utility spots, as there are a couple veteran players that are trying to do enough to impress to make the final roster.

In the infield, it seems like it is going to come down to two players who are both veteran guys who can play a couple of positions – Christian Arroyo and Mike Freeman.

The 32-year-old Freeman became a favorite of the fans and Francona in 2019, playing a number of positions in 75 games for the Tribe.

He made the most of his chances, hitting .277 with four homers and 24 RBI. He played four different positions on the field, and even came in for a relief pitching outing.

Entering play on Sunday Freeman is again playing well, hitting .375 in six games with four runs batted in.

At this point it almost would be a surprise if the team doesn’t find a way to get him on the roster when camp breaks in a few short weeks.

Arroyo is a player that the Indians have been waiting on to give an opportunity to, as the 24-year-old played in just 16 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

He’s been injured for most of his career, but when the Indians acquired him last season in the deal that also brought them Hunter Wood, they were hopeful he would challenge for a roster spot this season.

Arroyo didn’t have much of a chance last season, as he had a hand injury when they traded for him, and also was working on overcoming oblique and forearm issues.

This spring Arroyo is hitting .368 in nine games with a homer and RBI. He’s in Sunday’s lineup to play third base, a position he’s been working mostly at in the spring.

The question around Arroyo is can he make a transition to play other spots on the field?

“We want to see if he has the ability to be versatile and move around and be reliable at those positions,” Francona said via Cleveland.com

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arroyo play in a couple other spots this week as the team will have a pair of games in split-squad action Monday before an off-day Tuesday.

Depending on how the Indians want to move forward with Freeman and Arroyo could come down to how the rest of the roster shakes out.

Freeman is with the team as a non-roster invitee, while Arroyo is on the 40-man roster, but if he doesn’t do enough to make the final roster is out of minor league options and would have to clear waivers if the Indians want to try and keep him.

There’s still time for both players to continue to make impacts, but make no mistake, they will be called on to do a lot if they find a way to make the final roster.