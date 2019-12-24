How Will the Indians Lineup Look Come Opening Day 2020? Here's an Early Guess

Now that the Indians have their second basemen in place for the upcoming season in free agent pickup Cesar Hernandez, there’s plenty of fans that are already wondering what the opening day lineup for 2020 is going to look like.

There’s been a couple of versions of what the lineup might look like come 2020, but of course a lot can change between now and when the team takes the field for opening day March 26 at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Jensen Lewis of Fox Sports Ohio tweeted out a version of what he thinks the lineup could look like.

2B Cesar Hernandez

CF Oscar Mercado

SS Francisco Lindor

DH Franmil Reyes

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

C Roberto Perez

RF Jordan Luplow/Bradley Zimmer

LF Delino DeShields/Jake Bauers

In this version of the lineup it’s interesting that Lewis has Zimmer making the move from center field to right field, and DeShields doing the same from center to left field.

The Indians will have spring training to figure out how and if likely two players are going to be willing to make the move to another area of the outfield, as with Mercado already penciled in as the starter in center, you still have DeShields, Greg Allen and Zimmer who are primarily center fielders.

There’s also the idea that the Indians will not move the player who most consider to be their best player in the lineup, that being Francisco Lindor, who has been the topic of about 1,000 trade rumors of the last month.

If the Indians do decide to trade Lindor before the start of the 2020 campaign to a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, a club that has been heavily rumored to be the front-runner for his services, the lineup that Lewis threw out for fans is going to look very different.

For now, this is an interesting and who knows, a possible accurate representation of what the lineup very well could look like in March.

But as is well noted in baseball, it’s a marathon and not a sprint, and things about the Indians lineup can change in a matter of minutes. We will see if that’s going to be the case as the winter and spring moves along.