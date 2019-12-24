Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

How Will the Indians Lineup Look Come Opening Day 2020? Here's an Early Guess

Matt Loede

Now that the Indians have their second basemen in place for the upcoming season in free agent pickup Cesar Hernandez, there’s plenty of fans that are already wondering what the opening day lineup for 2020 is going to look like.

There’s been a couple of versions of what the lineup might look like come 2020, but of course a lot can change between now and when the team takes the field for opening day March 26 at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Jensen Lewis of Fox Sports Ohio tweeted out a version of what he thinks the lineup could look like.

2B Cesar Hernandez

CF Oscar Mercado

SS Francisco Lindor

DH Franmil Reyes

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

C Roberto Perez

RF Jordan Luplow/Bradley Zimmer

LF Delino DeShields/Jake Bauers

In this version of the lineup it’s interesting that Lewis has Zimmer making the move from center field to right field, and DeShields doing the same from center to left field.

The Indians will have spring training to figure out how and if likely two players are going to be willing to make the move to another area of the outfield, as with Mercado already penciled in as the starter in center, you still have DeShields, Greg Allen and Zimmer who are primarily center fielders.

There’s also the idea that the Indians will not move the player who most consider to be their best player in the lineup, that being Francisco Lindor, who has been the topic of about 1,000 trade rumors of the last month.

If the Indians do decide to trade Lindor before the start of the 2020 campaign to a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, a club that has been heavily rumored to be the front-runner for his services, the lineup that Lewis threw out for fans is going to look very different.

For now, this is an interesting and who knows, a possible accurate representation of what the lineup very well could look like in March.

But as is well noted in baseball, it’s a marathon and not a sprint, and things about the Indians lineup can change in a matter of minutes. We will see if that’s going to be the case as the winter and spring moves along.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hernández Deal Indicates Indians Holding Lindor

Alex Hooper

The Cleveland Indians signed César Hernández, and the deal more clearly indicates they will add around Francisco Lindor, than replace him.

Indians Agree on a One-Year Deal with Second Basemen César Hernández

Matt Loede

The Indians filled what many considered their biggest void on Monday, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Tribe has inked a new second basemen.

There Are Still Plenty of Reasons Not to Trade Francisco Lindor

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians were in the news this week, but not for anything the front office would be happy about. Mostly, the news involved what to do with their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

The Indians Trading Mike Clevinger? It Would Make Absolutely No Sense

Casey Drottar

I understand why the Cleveland Indians are considering a trade of star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Mike Clevinger, though? Shopping him is something I wouldn’t even remotely get.

Dodgers Still Seem to Be the Front-Runner for Indians Lindor, Could They Also Be Eying Clevinger?

Matt Loede

The rumors of the Los Angeles Dodgers being the number one team on the heels of Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor have appeared to have quieted down, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers are any less interested in still acquiring Lindor.

While We Wait, Visions of a 3-Team Francisco Lindor Trade Dance In Our Heads

T.J. Zuppe

What if multiple teams contain pieces Cleveland likes, but no single club has all of them to warrant giving up the final two years of Francisco Lindor team control? What if the Indians added a third team to the mix?

The Indians Are Not Doing Much to Dispel the Notion the Corey Kluber Trade was a Salary Dump

Casey Drottar

It wasn’t just a salary dump, right?By “it,” I mean the Cleveland Indians’ trade of starting pitcher Corey Kluber.

New Indians OF DeShields Ready to Make an Impact "I think I Will Fit in Perfectly

Matt Loede

New Cleveland Indians center fielder Delino DeShields didn't see the deal from the Rangers to the Indians coming, but now that he's in Cleveland, he's ready to be a part of a successful roster in 2020.

Exposing the Flaws in the Indians’ Proposal Deadline for Francisco Lindor

Casey Drottar

It’s officially zero hour for the Cleveland Indians and Francisco Lindor when it comes to reports that the team is ready to trade the four time All-Star shortstop.

Reports Indicate Indians Appear Closer to Moving Francisco Lindor; Taking "Final Offers" for SS

Matt Loede

The Francisco Lindor era in Cleveland may be coming to an end as reports indicate the Indians are taking 'final offers' for the All-Star shortstop.