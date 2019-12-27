Cleveland Baseball Insider
Should the Indians Take a Flier on All-Time Saves Leader Cody Allen? The Fans Speak Out

Matt Loede

Cody Allen is the all-time saves leader for the Cleveland Indians, yet shortly after reaching the mark his Major League career went completely south.

The relief pitcher was not brought back after the 2018 season, and after signing a deal worth a reported $8.5 million with the Los Angeles Angels before last season, he wasn’t even able to finish the season and was eventually released.

He did ink with the Minnesota Twins, but never pitched in the Majors and eventually they let him go as well after throwing just eight innings in the minors.

Allen is looking to get back with a team in the Majors, and recently held a workout for interested teams with the hopes of getting a deal so he can get back on the mound in 2020.

The Indians, the team he pitched for from 2012 to 2018, were not present for the workout.

Paul Hoynes of Clevleand.com reported that Allen’s fastball was underwhelming, hitting just 90 miles per hour for what was his first pen session of the offseason.

While the Indians were not at the workout, they could still use a pen arm, and it would be interesting to see if they gave him a look at some point if no other team takes a chance on him.

We asked the question in our ‘Community’ section if you think the Indians should take a flier on Allen and bring him back with basically nothing to lose.

Twitter also had its share of opinions on Allen and if the Indians should take a chance and bring in their all-time save leader as well.

Here’s some of the responses from the fans on the subject.

