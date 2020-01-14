Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Indians Among Best Positioned Teams in 2019

Alex Hooper

We have obviously played around a bit with the new Infield Outs Above Average tool over here at CBI, breaking down the changing of the guard at second base, or checking in on just how good Francisco Lindor actually is at short.

Recently, Eno Sarris, analytics guru over at the Athletic, zoomed out using the new metric, finding more creative ways to read into it.

One of Sarris’s main points was how IOAA explains positioning. Essentially, if a team’s IOAA differs greatly from Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR), which is a decent indicator that said club is shifting well strategically.

This is due to the fact that IOAA accounts for positioning and speed/play difficulty, whereas UZR mostly indicates where a play is made within different zones.

For instance, the San Diego Padres held the league's worst IOAA at -23.0, yet were league average via UZR at 0.5. This says that despite not traveling horribly far to "intercept" batted balls, the Pads were generally in the area to intercept them anyway.

With positioning being an important of analytics, it is easy to see why the emphasis on that aspect in San Diego, who hired former FanGraphs editor Dave Cameron as a senior analyst in January 2018.

The fourth-largest difference in IOAA and UZR was the Indians, who were the third-best team in the league by UZR in 2019 (15.6), yet were middle of the pack by IOAA (3.0).

Considering only Lindor contributed positive IOAA in 2019, the vast difference between the two numbers says that Carlos Santana, Jason Kipnis, and José Ramírez were more often in the right spot.

For all of the criticism of Terry Francona’s staff in 2019, the work of the coaches deserves applause for their handling of the defense. Along with third base and infield coach, Mike Sarbaugh, and bench coach Brad Mills, the Indians advance scouting team is earning their pay.

Sarbaugh is consistently on the other end of praise within the Indians organization, and maybe as much as any player, IOAA is a testament to those words.

The league-average IOAA does not paint a particularly positive story of the Indians infield, but if the fielder does not have to move far to make a play, there are fewer opportunities to earn fielding runs/outs.

Underperforming compared to other defensive metrics could mean that the Cleveland infield is not as good as advertised, but the Indians remain positive in both aspects.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Daniel Johnson Do Enough to Crack the Indians' Opening Day Roster?

Daniel Johnson became a fan favorite last season during training camp, and with a flux in the Tribe outfield some are wondering if he will do enough to play his way into the outfield mix in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

The Indians 2020 Payroll Window is Open, Will They Push Through It?

The Indians have a shot in 2020 to be careful and yet let loose a bit with increasing their payroll. The question now is will the Dolan's take advantage of it and go for it?

Mark Warmuth

Astros Fire GM Jeff Luhnow, Manager AJ Hinch for Sign Stealing, Indians Validated?

For the past few seasons the Indians had been suspicious over what they deemed was sign stealing by the Houston Astros, and a finding Monday and bombshell by the Astros seems to validate what the Tribe have been claiming all along.

Matt Loede

Revisiting the Intro Presser in Cleveland That Actually Proved to be Worthwhile

With another familiar press conference looming, let’s revisit that fall day at Progressive Field. It was then that the Indians unveiled Terry Francona.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Putting Francisco Lindor Under the Microscope Using Statcast's New Infield Defense Metric

Given the numbers released this week over at Baseball Savant, it made sense to put Francisco Lindor under the microscope in an attempt to further quantify what continue to makes him special.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

A Clevinger Extension Could Look Like Kluber, Carrasco's

Francisco Lindor will likely not sign an extenstion at the Cleveland Indians' asking price. How about Mike Clevinger?

Alex Hooper

The Indians Need Jose Ramriez to Pickup in 2020 Where He Left Off in 2019

Indians slugger Jose Ramirez got off to a tough start in 2019, but by the time his season was over due to injury he had regained the form of one of the best hitters on the team. The Tribe needs him to be back to that form to start the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Indians' Hernández Signing An Improvement Defensively

Statcast released their Infielder Outs Above Average tool on Wednesday, providing the best measurement of defenders to date.

Alex Hooper

The Indians Should Stop Chatting with Teams About Mike Clevinger's Availability

Mike Clevinger is set to be the ace of the Indians staff in 2020, but here two months before the start of the season and there are reports that the team has been in talks about him being on the trade block.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

Where Does Adam Plutko Stand in Terms of a Spot in the Indians Rotation?

The Indians still have some figuring out to do when it comes to the back end of their starting rotation for 2020, and one player who fans will have to keep an eye on is Adam Plutko, who ended 2019 as the Tribe's fifth starter.

Casey Drottar