Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox will do battle Sunday night in a game that was shifted to National TV on ESPN starting at 7:10pm.

Shane Bieber (3-0) will go for his 4th win as he's been the best pitcher in baseball thus far in this shortened 2020 season.

Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.17) will go for Chicago, a pitcher who last year took the mound as an All-Star for the team.

Here's tonight's starting lineup for the Tribe against Giolito.

And here's the Sox lineup against Biebs:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game!

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***