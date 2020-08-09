Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

Matt Loede

The Indians and White Sox will do battle Sunday night in a game that was shifted to National TV on ESPN starting at 7:10pm. 

Shane Bieber (3-0) will go for his 4th win as he's been the best pitcher in baseball thus far in this shortened 2020 season.

Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.17) will go for Chicago, a pitcher who last year took the mound as an All-Star for the team.

Here's tonight's starting lineup for the Tribe against Giolito.

And here's the Sox lineup against Biebs:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game!

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Reds will wrap up their two-game set here at Progressive Field Thursday night, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Indians looking for win number two. He will go up against Reds ace Luis Castillo, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Indians have won two straight and will look for win three in a row in the finale.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 16 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians have played 16 games of their 60-game slate of the 2020 season thus far, and already there are plenty of questions about the team on and off the field with a tough week around Major League Baseball. Today we play a little "Fact or Fiction" about the direction the team is going, and what to expect from the club moving forward.

Zach Shafron

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Hernandez Is Delivering, Can the Rest of the Indians Lineup Start to Do the Same?

The Indians lineup has been a work in progress from the word go, but one player who has stepped up in his first season is second basemen Cesar Hernandez. While Hernandez continues to work counts, take pitches and get on base, the rest of the lineup needs to learn from his example and step up.

Mark Warmuth

Former Indians ROY Joe Charboneau Posts on Social Media He’s Suffered a Stroke

One-time Cleveland Indians rookie of the year Joe Charboneau remains one of the most popular Indians alumni living in the Northeast Ohio area. On Saturday it was posted on his Facebook account that the 65-year-old suffered a stroke Wednesday but is doing okay and should make a full recovery.

Matt Loede

Game #16 Observations: Reyes and Luplow Go Deep, Plesac Earns First Win as Indians Top White Sox 7-1

The Indians bats got back to business on Saturday against the White Sox pen, as Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer and Zach Plesac went six innings for his first win of 2020 as the Tribe moved to 9-7 with a 7-1 win over Chicago in the Windy City.

Matt Loede

It's National Baseball Card Day! What's Your Favorite All-Time Card?

Today, August 8th is National Baseball Card day. For many growing up collecting baseball cards was as much of a pastime as watching baseball itself. From going to "card stores" to malls for shows with local players past and present, growing up with boxes and boxes of cards was as special as anything a child could ever do. Do you still collect? Do you have a special card and made the sport fun when you were young? If so, you're likely one of the dying breed that now has just memories to look back on.

Matt Loede

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #15 Observations: Indians Forget to Bring Offense to Chicago in Loss to White Sox

A day after the Indians scored 13 runs, their bats again went silent as Dylan Cease and the White Sox gave the Indians chances all night, but they couldn't drive in the big runs as they fell to 8-7 with a 2-0 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

Casey Drottar

Indians Hitting Coach Ty Van Burkleo Opts Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo will not be with the team for the rest of the season after announcing Friday that he has opted out of the rest of the 2020 MLB season due to having a "high risk condition" that could cause him to contract the covid-19 virus. The team will replace Van Burkleo with two current coaches in the Indians system.

Matt Loede