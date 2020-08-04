Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Matt Loede

The Indians will wrap up their six-game road swing Tuesday night in Cincinnati against the Reds.

The club started the road trip the right way with a 2-0 shutout of the Minnesota Twins last Thursday, but since then have not been in the "W" column, dropping their last four games. 

The main reason for the losses has been a lackluster offense that has scored just six runs over the last six games.

They got off to a 2-0 lead on Monday after a Francisco Lindor homer, but again the offense went in the tank and they didn't score again in an eventual 3-2 loss.

Tonight it's Shane Bieber going for the Indians, he's been sensational going 2-0 with a league high 27 K's in two games.

Here's the lineup for the Tribe for tonight's affair.

And here's the lineup for Cincinnati:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to take part! 

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

