Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians will wrap up their six-game road swing Tuesday night in Cincinnati against the Reds.

The club started the road trip the right way with a 2-0 shutout of the Minnesota Twins last Thursday, but since then have not been in the "W" column, dropping their last four games.

The main reason for the losses has been a lackluster offense that has scored just six runs over the last six games.

They got off to a 2-0 lead on Monday after a Francisco Lindor homer, but again the offense went in the tank and they didn't score again in an eventual 3-2 loss.

Tonight it's Shane Bieber going for the Indians, he's been sensational going 2-0 with a league high 27 K's in two games.

Here's the lineup for the Tribe for tonight's affair.

And here's the lineup for Cincinnati:





