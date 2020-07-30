Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Matt Loede

Welcome to our second daily game thread here on Cleveland Baseball Insider!

We are excited to have you along for the ride and will be doing these game threads often, so tell your friends about it and join in the fun while you watch the Tribe!

Tonight it's the first road game for the Indians in 2020, as the Indians will take on the 2019 AL Central champion Minnesota Twins at Target Field. 

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET on SportsTime Ohio with Matt Underwood and Rick Manning.

After tonight's opener of the four-game set the Tribe will continue their series with the Twins on Friday with an 8:10pm ET first pitch.

Here's tonight's Indians lineup against the Twins in a great pitching matchup between two aces - Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios.

Here is tonight's Tribe lineup against Berrios:

And here is the Twins starting nine against Bieber:

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

