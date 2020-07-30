Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

Welcome to our second daily game thread here on Cleveland Baseball Insider!

Tonight it's the first road game for the Indians in 2020, as the Indians will take on the 2019 AL Central champion Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET on SportsTime Ohio with Matt Underwood and Rick Manning.

After tonight's opener of the four-game set the Tribe will continue their series with the Twins on Friday with an 8:10pm ET first pitch.

Here's tonight's Indians lineup against the Twins in a great pitching matchup between two aces - Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios.

Here is tonight's Tribe lineup against Berrios:

And here is the Twins starting nine against Bieber:

