Indians Back on Track After Critical Series Win Over the Twins

The Cleveland Indians certainly disappointed everyone with a loss to open the series against the Minnesota Twins, 3-2, this past week at Progressive Field. After all, the Twins are the leaders in the American

League Central division and the Indians trailing them.

However, with starting pitcher Shane Bieber on the mound for the second game, it is almost a guarantee the Tribe would win. Sure enough, the team was able to pull out a 4-2 victory and even everything up heading

into the rubber match. A two-run home run by Francisco Lindor highlighted just enough offense by the hometown team.

Amazingly, Bieber is now 6-0 on the season and certainly in contention for that coveted Cy Young Award.

The Tribe was able to win the final game, 6-3, and take the series against the division-rival Twins. Jose Ramirez had a huge three-run home run to give the Indians the lead and the team never looked back.

Every series is big in this shortened-season, but this one especially against a team that will be directly competing against the Indians for a playoff spot.

What the Tribe needs to focus on now is building off that series win as the team travels to St. Louis to face the Cardinals for three games over the weekend. The Indians are at a 19-12 record compared to the Twins with a 20-12 mark. Simply a half-game separates these two from the division lead.

Every game is even more crucial now more than halfway through the year.

The Cardinals have an 11-11 record. Moreover, these games are on the road, which will make it even more difficult for the Indians to win.

Regardless, a sweep here could propel Cleveland to the top of the AL Central just over halfway finished with the season.

Obviously, the biggest issue for the Tribe throughout the season has been the offense and that is no secret. In the series against the Twins, some players that had been struggling throughout the season were able to contribute and that led to the wins.

After all, in baseball it takes an entire team for consistent victory.

Moving forward, take the momentum from the series win against the Twins and use it while facing the Cardinals. There cannot be a let down in any series if the Indians want to win the division.

After the Cardinals series, the Indians have three games in Kansas City, host the Brewers for another three-game series and then welcome those very same Royals for a four-game affair.

Let's have this offense consistently match the stellar pitching. It could lead to much, much more than just a playoff spot.