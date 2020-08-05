Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

Zach Shafron

It appeared as if it was going to be another one of those nights for the Cleveland Indians Tuesday in Cincinnati.

The team had Shane Bieber on the hill and the ace only gave up an impressive two runs to the Cincinnati Reds this outing.

This coming in seven and two-thirds total, five hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.

Through six innings, the Tribe was held scoreless. In the seventh, Cesar Hernandez had a RBI infield single and Jose Ramirez walked with the bases loaded. That tied the score at two apiece. 

It wasn’t until the eight, however, when a struggling Franmil Reyes blasted a two-run home run to right-center. This gave Cleveland the lead for good and the 4-2 victory.

What a crucial win this was as the team was trying to avoid a five-game losing streak. The offense continued to be stone-cold throughout most of the affair, yet picked up late and provided just enough of a spark for the victory.

The team’s three hits were amazingly enough.

Are all the offensive problems solved for the Indians? No, absolutely not. Even so, this win could be the jolt that the team needed in order to start hitting more consistently. 

The confidence to start producing at the levels needed in order to contend.

Moving forward, the Indians now have two more games against the very same Reds. The only difference being the Tribe is the home team now as the battles are in Cleveland at Progressive Field.

As the 6-6 Indians continue on, a goal is certainly to kick-start this offense. The team is not going to get a stellar outing from a pitcher like Bieber every night. 

Additionally, it is known that the players on this club have the capability to hit. Many are simply in a major slump and have a lack of confidence at the plate.

Frankly, the pitching will keep the Indians in every game, but if the offense does not heat up, there is absolutely no chance this club contends. 

In a shortened season, each game matters more and no team can afford the stale offensive outings seen thus far.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #12 Observations: Reyes' 8th Inning HR Breaks Losing Streak, Indians Top Reds 4-2 to Move to 6-6

The Indians had scored just six runs over the last six games, but Tuesday in Cincinnati they finally got on track, scoring four runs to top the Reds 4-2 to move to 6-6. Franmil Reyes' two-run homer gave the offense a spark in the 8th after the Tribe was losing 2-0 entering the 7th inning. Shane Bieber moved to 3-0 with the win, and Brad Hand earned his 3rd save on the year.

Matt Loede

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Don't Let the Indians Offensive Woes Take Away from Their Historic Pitching Start to 2020

The Indians offense is in a very tough stretch as the team has scored just six runs in their past six games. The team though is still getting excellent starting pitching and even relief pitching, and while the offense has been flat out tough to watch, the pitching is on a historic pace with how good the team has pitched in the first 11 games of 2020.

Mark Warmuth

Game #11 Observations: Fast Start, Slow Finish as Offense Wilts in Cincinnati in 3-2 Indians Loss to Reds

Francisco Lindor's early homer gave the Indians a 2-0 lead on Monday night, but the offense then went in the tank again and the Reds were able to scrape out three runs as they topped the Tribe 3-2, handing the Indians their fourth straight loss. The team drops to 5-6 on the season, the first time they are under .500 in the shortened season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

The Indians wrapped up a series with the Minnesota Twins losing three of four games, and the storyline was pretty much exactly the same the last three days - fall behind early and then try to do too much at the plate and end up being lucky to score more than one run. It's a recipe that has put the club at 5-5 as they get ready to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti Updates the Media on Francona's Health, Won't Join the Indians in Cincinnati

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today getting checked out for what has been labeled a "minor gastrointestinal condition," and he won't be with the team for Monday or Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati. Team president Chris Antonetti would not speculate if Francona would return for the Indians two home games this week against the Reds.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Series Between the Indians and Reds

The Indians and Reds will play a four-game set starting on Monday in Cincinnati where the team will play a pair, and then head north to Cleveland to play two at Progressive Field. Monday's matchup will see Zach Plesac go for the Indians against Sonny Gray for the Reds.

Matt Loede

Examining the Plight of the Cleveland Indians' Struggling Santanas

The Cleveland Indians offense is off to a putrid start 10 games into the 2020 season, as the team is averaging less than three runs a game. They have gotten outstanding starting pitching, and the relief corps has been solid, but the hitting has been downright awful. Two players that could really give the team a shot in the arm by hitting more are the two Santana's on the club - Carlos and Domingo. So far both have underwhelmed the Indians but there's time to still turn things around.

Casey Drottar