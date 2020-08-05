Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

It appeared as if it was going to be another one of those nights for the Cleveland Indians Tuesday in Cincinnati.

The team had Shane Bieber on the hill and the ace only gave up an impressive two runs to the Cincinnati Reds this outing.

This coming in seven and two-thirds total, five hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.

Through six innings, the Tribe was held scoreless. In the seventh, Cesar Hernandez had a RBI infield single and Jose Ramirez walked with the bases loaded. That tied the score at two apiece.

It wasn’t until the eight, however, when a struggling Franmil Reyes blasted a two-run home run to right-center. This gave Cleveland the lead for good and the 4-2 victory.

What a crucial win this was as the team was trying to avoid a five-game losing streak. The offense continued to be stone-cold throughout most of the affair, yet picked up late and provided just enough of a spark for the victory.

The team’s three hits were amazingly enough.

Are all the offensive problems solved for the Indians? No, absolutely not. Even so, this win could be the jolt that the team needed in order to start hitting more consistently.

The confidence to start producing at the levels needed in order to contend.

Moving forward, the Indians now have two more games against the very same Reds. The only difference being the Tribe is the home team now as the battles are in Cleveland at Progressive Field.

As the 6-6 Indians continue on, a goal is certainly to kick-start this offense. The team is not going to get a stellar outing from a pitcher like Bieber every night.

Additionally, it is known that the players on this club have the capability to hit. Many are simply in a major slump and have a lack of confidence at the plate.

Frankly, the pitching will keep the Indians in every game, but if the offense does not heat up, there is absolutely no chance this club contends.

In a shortened season, each game matters more and no team can afford the stale offensive outings seen thus far.