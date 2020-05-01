Indians, Browns, Cavs - Is Any Cleveland Team Close to Winning a Title?

If you are active on twitter you probably have witnessed local Cleveland fan bases of the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers waging war with one another.

Why this is the case is anyone’s guess, and it would be curious to see if other strong sports markets have battles between their teams.

In the case of Cleveland, it’s a sport city that is very passionate about its teams, and it feels like people at times do favor one over another.

Right now is an interesting time for the three teams, as the Indians four years ago were in game seven of the World Series, the Cavaliers did win a title in 2016, and the Browns continue to try and build a product that the city could be proud of.

That leads us to today, as we are a week out from the NFL Draft, and already on social media a number of fans are calling for the Browns to win between 10-13 games, despite the fact the team went 6-10 a season ago.

The Cavs at the time the NBA shut down sat at 19-46, and already have fired a coach they felt was going to take the young team eventually to another level.

The Tribe had another offseason of payroll cutting as well as moving one of their all-time best pitchers in Corey Kluber for what they hope are two pieces that can contribute in Emmanuel Clase and Delino DeShields.

Most Indians fans feel the team should be going all in with the fact that the window with Francisco Lindor on the roster is closing fast.

Instead, it seems like they are going in the opposite direction, and fans have been vocal this offseason going after the Dolan’s who fans want to spend more money on free agents and to ink Lindor to a deal to keep him in Cleveland.

With all this said, what team in Cleveland is truly the closest to winning a championship?

It’s very hard to come up with a logical answer to this considering the MLB season has yet to begin, plus add the rumors that the playoffs could be expanded, the chances of the Indians getting into the playoffs could be easier than the standard format.

One thing the Indians have that most contenders truly don’t is a pitching rotation that seems solid one through five.

Yes the team shipped off Trevor Bauer and Kluber in the last 10 months, but the promise of second-year pitchers Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale, plus add in some of the youngsters who are looking to get more seasoned in the minors, and the pitching future for the team seems bright.

Plus the infield is still solid with Carlos Santana coming off a big 2019, new second basemen Cesar Hernandez, Lindor at short and Jose Ramirez at third base.

Roberto Perez defied all the odds last season with a career-high 24 homers, and on defense he took home a Gold Glove behind the plate.

If you haven’t seen it, the Indians are slated to be in the Central Division of the proposed three division league that would start in late June or early July.

The other teams in the division include the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, and Detroit Tigers.

It’s a very good division with three teams that were division winners from a year ago and a wild card team in Milwaukee.

Take last year’s standings into consideration the Indians would have finished third in the division behind Minnesota and Atlanta, and likely good enough for a playoff spot in the 2020 proposed expanded format.

The shortened season could be a benefit for the Indians, as with that pitching staff it could play right into the Indians hands.

Let’s move on to the Cavs, who as stated above are clearly in the mode of rebuild and with a new coach in J.B. Bickerstaff, who seemed to make strides with his young squad before the season was shutdown.

Collin Sexton in year two is putting up 20.8 points per game, and while many felt by now the team would trade Kevin Love, he’s still here and second on the team in scoring at 17.8.

The team got a steal at the trade deadline, grabbing rebound machine Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons, and he seems like a perfect fit for the Cavs moving forward.

The Cavs at one point in February seemed to be making strides winning at one point four out of five, but before the suspension of the season they lost five out of seven.

Right now this is a team that has quite a ways to go just to make the postseason much less challenge for a championship.

It’s the price you pay for winning a title four years ago, and for the second time losing the best player in the world in LeBron James.

Onto the Browns, a team that frustrated all of Cleveland last season after the hype in the offseason had them being one of the powerhouses in the league after dealing for Odell Beckham last offseason.

Instead a tough early schedule, inconsistency on offense, and the team just not playing up to potential all added up to a 6-10 record, third place in the AFC North.

Again fan enthusiasm is high after the team had a solid draft last week, and many think with the offseason the team has had they easily could flip that 6-10 record into 11-12 wins.

If there is one thing that has to get better it’s the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who just didn’t have the season many expected after a strong rookie year.

He’s got all the weapons with Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham and new tight end Austin Hooper.

The defense should be solid, and special teams had some growing pains last year but overall they should be good in 2020.

The schedule will be out in about a week, and that should give a better picture of what the Browns are in for once 2020 kicks off.

So just who is the closest? The Indians and Browns both seemed poised as 2020 darkhorses to compete and be in the mix for a title, the Cavs are likely years away.

Before you brush off the Tribe and Browns, just remember no one picked the Indians to make the run they did in 2016, and who knows if the Browns and/or Indians can repeat what the Indians did when they snuck up on the competition four years ago.