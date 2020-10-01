Indians Delino DeShields Misplays Ball in CF, Tribe Fans Let Him Have it on Twitter

CLEVELAND - With the Indians nursing a 4-1 lead entering the fourth inning in game two against the New York Yankees Wednesday night, outfielder Delino DeShields made a huge mistake that changed the momentum of the game.

With Aaron Hicks at the plate up against Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the count 3-2, Hicks hit a line drive to center that appeared to be an easy put out.

As a matter a fact, it was 99 percent for sure going to be an easy out for DeShields according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

If you watched the game you already know the result of the play, but if you missed it, DeShields misplayed the ball like he was playing in a rec league softball game.

Hicks earned a triple simply because DeShields never touched the ball, therefore avoided earning an error.

Bottom line is he should have made the catch, and an outfielder with experience like he is should never have come in on a ball like that.

The miscue opened the door for the Yankees and changed the game. Carrasco walked the next two batters and was gone after 70 pitches.

Still up 4-1, acting manger Sandy Alomar Jr. went to rookie James Karinchak with the bases loaded and one-time Indian Gio Urshela coming to the plate.

Karinchak got up in the count, but then with the count full the former Indian launched a ball deep into the bleachers for a grand slam and a 5-4 Yankees lead.

The Indians fan base was stunned by the sudden turn of events, as the Indians had a 4-0 lead after one, only to see it disappear like 80 degree temps in Northeast Ohio over the last week.

Fans on social media were not happy (as expected) with the turn of events, but really turned their attention and anger at DeShields, who many say started the change in momentum with the ball sailing over his head for the Hicks triple.

If you're entertained by folks going after DeShields, simply do a twitter search for "Delino DeShields" and you'll likely be looking at tweets for quite awhile from angry fans over the outfielder's miscue.

