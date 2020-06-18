Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

Matt Loede

For those that have been waiting for good news regarding baseball getting back to being played, Wednesday finally seems like there was a break in a good way for the players and union.

For Indians fans, the hope is that there will be games to watch at Progressive Field, but of course it sounds like those games will be played minus fans, so the only way to view them will be via television.

Some fans have already said they have no interest in a 2020 shortened season, and that they feel it doesn't make sense for there to be any baseball at all.

What's your take on the latest MLB news? Are you excited that a season is finally going to happen, even if it's just 66 games, or are you past the point of no return with the game and don't feel one way or another?

Baseball Closes in on a Deal for a Season as Manfred and Clark have Sit Down in Arizona

Baseball fans have been waiting for good news in regard to the 2020 season and if it's going to get played, and finally Wednesday they got it as Rob Manfred and Tony Clark had a sit down over the weekend in Arizona which was "productive" towards starting a shortened season.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The John Rocker Trade of 2001 was a Massive Swing and a Miss for Tribe

The Indians in 2001 went out on a limb and made a deal for outspoken lefty closer John Rocker from the Atlanta Braves. Rocker came to Cleveland trying to find success, but instead blew an early save against the Red Sox and was never the same.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

After Downtown Cleveland protests turned ugly on May 30th, the Cleveland Indians team shop at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged. The team announced Monday that today the shop would reopen, and hours of operation being Monday through Thursday from 11a to 4p.

Matt Loede

Silence in the Booth (For Now), How One Indians Broadcaster is Handling a Summer with Baseball

For 30 years Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus has spent his summers traveling around calling baseball games. For the first time he's not because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down all professional sports in and around the country. "Rosey" thinks there will be a season in 2020, but it's going to be very different as he and the rest of baseball tries to get back to normal.

Matt Loede

MLB is Attempting to Restart 2020 Negotiations in the Worst Possible Way

Major League Baseball owners and players continue to fight it out over money instead of trying to get the 2020 shortened season underway. It's a fight that has dragged out to the public, and it's going to be tough for the game to make any goodwill unless things get settled quickly and a season gets going

Casey Drottar

Should the Indians Use a Four-Man Rotation During a Shortened 2020 Season?

With it looking more and more like there's only going to be a schedule that will be about 50 games, how managers treat their starting rotations might be vastly different than it would be for a 162-game season. With the amount of solid starting pitching for the Indians, it might be worth going with just a four-man rotation.

Casey Drottar

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley?

The Indians have a pair of 24-year-old players who could be a key to the teams' future when it comes to being successful. Those two players are infielders Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley. With Carlos Santana's time likely coming to a close sooner than later, and Francisco Lindor likely being traded before he's a free agent, Chang and Bradley are important to the future of the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

The Indians were looking to build for the near future on Wednesday and Thursday as they picked players in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, and following the picks of all teams, one national publication thinks the Indians were one team that had a successful two days.

Matt Loede

Indians Players React to Players Rejecting Latest Deal, Tell Owners to Set the Schedule

Saturday the players union rejected the latest offer from Major League Baseball owners, and now they are saying they will no longer negotiate any further. Indians players took to social media to give their view on Saturday to give their opinion on the situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Mark McGwire's Memorable Two-Game Series in Cleveland During the HR Race in 1998

Mark McGwire made baseball history in 1998 with 70 homers in one season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 in a single campaign. For two days in late June, McGwire and the Cardinals came to Cleveland, and the slugger continued his march towards baseball history with two memorable blasts against the Tribe.

Matt Loede