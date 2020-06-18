Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

For those that have been waiting for good news regarding baseball getting back to being played, Wednesday finally seems like there was a break in a good way for the players and union.

For Indians fans, the hope is that there will be games to watch at Progressive Field, but of course it sounds like those games will be played minus fans, so the only way to view them will be via television.

Some fans have already said they have no interest in a 2020 shortened season, and that they feel it doesn't make sense for there to be any baseball at all.

What's your take on the latest MLB news? Are you excited that a season is finally going to happen, even if it's just 66 games, or are you past the point of no return with the game and don't feel one way or another?