Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

It seems like the Cleveland Indians were one of the winners this last week during the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, drawing high marks from many publications around the country.

One such place where they got a lot of love was MLB.com, as they declared that the Indians were one of the six teams that “crushed” the draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Indians didn’t pick Wednesday until number 23 overall, but seemed to make the most of it with taking Arizona shortstop Carson Tucker, a player who already has a brother, Cole, in the Majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team also according to MLB.com got great value with their picks on Thursday, with the pick of future possible starter Logan Allen, outfielder Petey Halpin, shortstop Milan Tolentino, and righty pitcher Mason Hickman.

Here’s what MLB.com wrote about the Tribe’s big two days and their picks:

While all of the teams above had one of the first nine picks, Cleveland had a strong Draft even if it had to wait until No. 23. Using that choice on Arizona prep shortstop Carson Tucker (who, like his brother on the Pirates, Cole, plays a solid shortstop and offers offensive upside) and a supplemental first-rounder on Auburn right-hander Tanner Burns (who works with a 92-97 mph fastball and shows signs of a plus breaking ball) positioned the Indians for the best second-day Draft. They got value with each of those selections: polished Florida International left-hander Logan Allen (second round); toolsy California high school outfielder Petey Halpin (third); California prep shortstop Milan Tolentino (fourth), a quality defender and patient hitter; and Vanderbilt right-hander Mason Hickman (fifth), a proven winner whose command helps his average stuff play up.