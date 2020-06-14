Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

Matt Loede

It seems like the Cleveland Indians were one of the winners this last week during the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, drawing high marks from many publications around the country.

One such place where they got a lot of love was MLB.com, as they declared that the Indians were one of the six teams that “crushed” the draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Indians didn’t pick Wednesday until number 23 overall, but seemed to make the most of it with taking Arizona shortstop Carson Tucker, a player who already has a brother, Cole, in the Majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team also according to MLB.com got great value with their picks on Thursday, with the pick of future possible starter Logan Allen, outfielder Petey Halpin, shortstop Milan Tolentino, and righty pitcher Mason Hickman.

Here’s what MLB.com wrote about the Tribe’s big two days and their picks:

While all of the teams above had one of the first nine picks, Cleveland had a strong Draft even if it had to wait until No. 23. Using that choice on Arizona prep shortstop Carson Tucker (who, like his brother on the Pirates, Cole, plays a solid shortstop and offers offensive upside) and a supplemental first-rounder on Auburn right-hander Tanner Burns (who works with a 92-97 mph fastball and shows signs of a plus breaking ball) positioned the Indians for the best second-day Draft. They got value with each of those selections: polished Florida International left-hander Logan Allen (second round); toolsy California high school outfielder Petey Halpin (third); California prep shortstop Milan Tolentino (fourth), a quality defender and patient hitter; and Vanderbilt right-hander Mason Hickman (fifth), a proven winner whose command helps his average stuff play up.

Indians Players React to Players Rejecting Latest Deal, Tell Owners to Set the Schedule

Saturday the players union rejected the latest offer from Major League Baseball owners, and now they are saying they will no longer negotiate any further. Indians players took to social media to give their view on Saturday to give their opinion on the situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Mark McGwire's Memorable Two-Game Series in Cleveland During the HR Race in 1998

Mark McGwire made baseball history in 1998 with 70 homers in one season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 in a single campaign. For two days in late June, McGwire and the Cardinals came to Cleveland, and the slugger continued his march towards baseball history with two memorable blasts against the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Despite Revenue Losses, Picking Up Roberto Pérez’s Option is Still a No-Brainer for the Indians

The Indians last season dealt catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals, handing the job of catcher to Roberto Perez. While Perez still has time on his deal, it would be smart for the Indians to do the right thing and pickup the options on the catchers current Indians deal.

Casey Drottar

2020 Complete Cleveland Indians Draft Breakdown and Capsules

The 2020 MLB Draft was rated a success by the Cleveland Indians, as the team was able to draft some players they think will have great success in the years to come as they hope to make it to the big leagues someday. Here is a breakdown of each player as well as some insight on what to expect from each as they continue on their baseball paths.

Matt Loede

Former Indian Kipnis Says He Doesn't See a Season in MLB, Commish Manfred Says Games Will Be Played "100 Percent"

Former Cleveland Indian second basemen Jason Kipnis spoke out on ESPN 1000 stating he doesn't see a season coming anytime soon. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on MLB Network that there will be a 2020 season "100 percent."

Matt Loede

Jake Bauers’ Situation with the Indians Has Gotten More Complicated

It's going to be an interesting season for all in Major League Baseball once the season gets underway, and one player that could see extra focus from the Indians is that of outfielder Jake Bauers. Last season Bauers struggled after basically being handed a job in the team's outfield, and this year many are interested to see if he can rebound or if he's destined to be a platoon player again.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Indians Select SS and RHP at No. 23 and 36 In 2020 MLB Draft

With their eyes on the future on Wednesday night, the Indians selected an infielder and a right-handed pitcher with their first two picks in the 2020 MLB Draft. The team still has four picks on day two of the draft Thursday.

Chris Coon

Cleveland Indians Best Draft Picks of All-Time by Position

With the MLB 2020 Draft upon us today we look back at the best all-time picks for the Cleveland Indians, and go position-by-position and give the players that we think were the very best at their positions.

Chris Coon

Trading Good Young Players? For the Cleveland Indians It's Been a Mixed Bag

It's an age old question for teams that are looking to add that one good player to their roster to possibly make a title run. Is it worth it to trade a good young player for veteran talent? For the Cleveland Indians over the years, they have had a mixed bag of results when they have traded some of their better young players.

Mark Warmuth

Cleveland Indians 2020 Draft Preview

The Cleveland Indians will hold six picks in the MLB draft which will be held on June 10th starting at 7pm. Today we preview and take a look at a couple of players that might be on the Tribe's radar when their name is called to come up and make a selection.

Chris Coon