Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Getting Hot at the Right Time, Is It Enough to Go the Distance in the Playoffs?

Zach Shafron

Getting Hot at the Right Time

That’s simply what it’s all about in baseball. The Cleveland Indians clinched a playoff spot just recently with a walk-off home run by Jose Ramirez in a thrilling extra-inning game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Tribe had a dreadful eight-game losing streak that had a lot of fans giving up on the season. While many are still concerned about the lack of offensive production as well as the health of manager Terry Francona, winning games certainly helps offset that nervousness.

Unlike in football and basketball, the key to victory in the baseball playoffs is getting hot at the right time. 

This entire season has been a battle against the team’s self in order to produce with the bats. It comes in spurts, but never completely consistently for a very long period of time.

Certainly, it’s players like SS Francisco Lindor, 1B Carlos Santana and DH Franmil Reyes that are going to have to hit well come to postseason here in 2020. 

If those players and the addition of others in the lineup are able to find an offensive spark come October, with this pitching staff staying consistently great, anything is possible.

Usually, when it comes to say the NBA, the best team will win the series. In baseball, it does have a lot to do with talent, but that is in addition to simply being in the right zone at the right time. 

That is what the Indians need to focus on doing once the playoffs start.

Frankly, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that the team seen during the eight-game losing streak is not going to win anything against anyone in the postseason. However, this current squad that is winners of four in a row and six out of seven is entirely different, despite it being the same roster for the most part.

Additionally, 16 teams are in this year’s playoffs compared to the usual 10.

It starts with a best-of-three wild card series (every team plays in), then a best-of-five divisional series, followed by a best-of-seven league championship and lastly, the coveted World Series, a best-of-seven battle.

That is a lot of baseball to stay at peak-performance. However, the team that is able to do it will likely be crowned champions.

Will it be the Cleveland Indians?

If the team is able to figure out a way to get an offensive push throughout the postseason, along with the pitching staying at its top-tier level of greatness, there is certainly a chance the Indians are ultimately the winners.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Did You Make of Jordan Luplow's Home Run Bat Flip?

Jordan Luplow smacked just his second homer of the season on Wednesday night in the Indians 3-2 win over the White Sox at Progressive Field. The shot came on a 3-0 pitch off Sox pitcher Gio Gonzalez, and Luplow's reaction after the hit has been talked about as he flipped his bat in a rather exaggerated way. What did you make of the flip of Luplow, and will there be any feedback tonight from the Sox?

Matt Loede

Padres and Ex-Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Has Elbow Sprain, May Still Pitch in Playoffs

San Diego Padres and former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger is nursing a sprained elbow according to an MRI done Wednesday night after he was pulled after one inning in a game against the Los Angeles Angels. The ex-Indian was scratched from his start on Saturday, and while it's not likely, the Padres are holding out hope he can still somehow pitch this postseason.

Matt Loede

MLB and Turner Wrap Up Seven-Year Television Rights Extension Through 2028

There will be a lot more baseball coming on TBS, as Sports Business Journal reports Major League Baseball and Turner Sports have agreed to a new seven-year extension on their current deal which will expire after next season. The deal in total is worth a whopping $3.7 billion.

Matt Loede

Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

Indians manager Terry Francona has been all but officially ruled out for the final few games of the regular season when it comes to managing the Indians. The 61-year-old entered the bubble for the team on Wednesday, which means he could return to the team at some point in the postseason should the Indians keep playing.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #56 Observations: Indians Get Second Straight Walk Off Win, Luplow's HR Lifts Tribe to 3-2 Win Over White Sox

Jordan Luplow had struck out in two of his three at-bats entering the 9th inning on Wednesday night, but after Gio Gonzalez threw him three balls to start the at-bat, Luplow went for it, and took a fastball to the home run porch in left for the game winner as the Indians for the second straight night walked off against the White Sox, beating Chicago 3-2 for their 6th win in seven games.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Clevinger Pulled After One Inning with Padres with Bicep Tightness

It's been a tough week for former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger, as he was scratched from his start on Saturday and left Wednesday's game against the Angels after just one inning due to tightness in his right bicep. The Padres are going to send him for an MRI with the hopes that it's not something more severe that will force him to miss the playoffs.

Matt Loede

Tribe Thoughts: JRam's Bomb, Setting the Playoff Rotation, Who Do You Trust in the Pen?

The Indians have clinched a spot in the postseason, and Jose Ramirez's 10th inning bomb to get them there was similar to one that was one of the most memorable in Progressive Field history hit seven years ago. The team also has their playoff rotation set now with five games left to play, and the team now can figure out their pen and what players to trust with the game on the line.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Despite Being Underrated Nationally, Indians' Jose Ramirez May Still Win the 2020 AL MVP Award

Jose Ramirez is on a tear that has Indians fans pumped up as for playoff baseball as the team clinched a wild card spot on Tuesday with a win over the White Sox at Progressive FIeld. With his 10th inning three-run homer, Ramirez has now homered in four straight games, and he's hitting .289 to start Wednesday's affair. Yet nationally you still don't hear his name much, and that's just the way the underrated underdog Ramirez wants it.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Wants Fans to Be Allowed in Stands for the NLCS and World Series in Texas

Major League Baseball has had zero attendance for the 2020 regular season, which was the plan all along. Now though commissioner Rob Manfred has come out and stated that he would like there to be fans in the stands for the portion of the postseason, which is slated to be played at the new ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Manfred said he'd like there to be fans for the NLCS and World Series, and is waiting on approval from the state's government to put the wheels in motion to make it happen.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77