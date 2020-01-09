The Cleveland Indians made a tangible offensive upgrade at second base when they signed César Hernández to replace Jason Kipnis. The former has demonstrated a station-to-station approach that has led him to consistently league-average seasons at the dish, while the latter carried more power with boom-or-bust results.

More than anything, the Indians have long needed any sort of positive production out of the position. Kipnis had not been a league-average hitter since 2016, while Hernández was fairly consistent in his results, though his approach was drastically different in 2019.

Defensively, neither Kipnis or Hernández have been regarded as savants at the position. Most of the time, unless a player is seen as Gold Glove-caliber, defensive upgrades are disregarded.

Defense remains the Holy Grail among baseball statisticians. Over time, more and more metrics emerge to quantify the effectiveness of fielders, but that all-encompassing measure still does not exist.

On Wednesday, January 8, BaseballSavant launched its new Infield Outs Above Average tool, giving a detailed breakdown of each player’s merits in the field over the past three seasons. The OAA is boiled down into just one number, but the tool also shows how a player fared going to their left and right, as well as back and forward. For a complete breakdown of OAA, check out Mike Petriello’s intro article.

As always, OAA helps to form our ideas about a fielder's prowess but does not tell the whole story. That's fine. Nuance is good. As one should expect at this point, each player’s defensive metrics tell different stories depending on which you consult.

Most recently, defensive runs saved (DRS) and ultimate zone rating (UZR) have been the numbers used to estimate a player’s contributions defensively. For their careers, the Tribe’s old and new second basemen are underwhelming by both metrics. Kipnis boasts a -22 DRS and 4.4 UZR in 9,136 innings at second, while Hernández is worth -11 and 2.8 respectively, over 5890 2/3 frames.

On the surface, OAA does not differentiate the pair at all. Over the three seasons covered by this aspect of Statcast, Kipnis sits at -6, and Hernández sits at -2. That is not a sizeable difference, but what we can see is each player taking steps in a different direction.

Kipnis was perfectly average in 2017 and 2018, posting 0 OAA, but regressed to -2 in 2019. While three seasons (almost 2800 innings) is not a gigantic sample size, the regression aligns closely with DRS which shows the 32-year-old at -2, -5, and -7 runs saved in each of those seasons.

Jason Kipnis's 2019 Outs Above Average heat map based on starting position.

Hernández was worse than Kipnis in 2017 and 2018, posting -3 OAA in each of those years. He rebounded in 2019, posting 4 OAA, buoyed by a +4 in August, the best defensive second baseman for the month, according to Petriello.

César Hernández's 2019 Outs Above Average heat map based on starting position.

The Infielder OAA tool also lists Estimated Success Rate, which uses three actions (arriving and retrieving at the intercept point, and the race to the bag) to calculate the probability of a play being made. Hernández also showed growth in this area in 2019, as the 358 outs he was responsible for carried a 92% estimated success rate, creating 28 OAA. In comparison, Kipnis’s outs came with a 95% ESR, and 13 OAA last year.

Hernández was only below average in 2019 when positioned closer to first base against non-shifted lefties, as opposed to Kipnis, who struggled up the middle against righties, as well as in the shift position against lefties.

Because the Outs Above Average tool accounts for defensive positioning, using distances and speeds to estimate difficulty, we can see that Hernández covers more ground than Kipnis. Hernández also lost -4 OAA on 5 errors last year, compared to Kipnis’s -3 on 3 miscues.

Defensive differences of these sizes could be considered negligible, but for a game of inches, such margins can make or break a team. Hernández (1%) joins an Indians infield that had only one player with a positive success rate added (Francisco Lindor, 3%), replacing Kipnis who was -2%.

On a team with an elite pitching staff, adding extra defensive outs could be worth as much as Hernández’s expected improvement over Kipnis offensively. They both come at about half the cost of the former All-Star’s now-declined player option.