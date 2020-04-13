Indians LookBack: Jaret's "All" Wright as Indians Advance in Memorable Game 5 of 97 ALDS vs Yankees

When anyone asks us what is the best sporting event we have attended in person, we have one answer. It was Game 5 of the 1997 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.



Of course, the Tribe won the contest, dethroning the World Champion as part of a magical post-season run that would be thought of today the same way the Los Angeles Dodgers' 1988 season, if not for a blown save in Game 7 of that year's World Series.



Cleveland scored 5 runs in the first inning of Game 1 at Yankee Stadium, only to watch Eric Plunk implode in the bottom of the 6th. The Indians headed into the frame with a 6-3 lead, but Plunk served up back-to-back jacks to Tim Raines and Derek Jeter, and then Paul Assenmacher served up another to Paul O'Neill, and the Tribe lost 8-6.

New York took a 3-0 lead in the first off Jaret Wright in Game 2, but Cleveland countered with a five run 4th, highlighted by a 2-run double by Tony Fernandez, and Matt Williams belted a two-run homer in the 5th and the Indians hung on for a 7-5 win, despite solo tallies in the 8th and 9th by the Yanks.



Wright threw five scoreless innings after that shaky first.



The series returned to Cleveland for the balance of games, and New York put themselves one win away from a clinch with a 6-1 victory, David Wells throwing a complete game and Charles Nagy taking the loss. The Tribe mustered just five hits.



The next night though, is talked about a lot because it was one of the few times Mariano Rivera failed in the post-season.



Orel Hershiser threw seven innings on three days rest, allowing just two runs, but Dwight Gooden and the NY bullpen held the Tribe bats at bay until Sandy Alomar Jr. tied it in the bottom of the eighth with a homer off Rivera.



Omar Vizquel's single off reliever Ramiro Mendoza's glove in the ninth won the game and forced a deciding game five the following night.

So, Mike Hargrove sent Wright to the mound on three days rest to take on Andy Pettitte in a rematch of Game 2 starters.



Wright escaped trouble in each of the first two innings, giving up a hit and a walk in the first and two singles in the second, but kept the Yanks off the scoreboard.



In the bottom of the third, the Indians struck. With one out, Marquis Grissom and Bip Roberts singled.

Vizquel hit into a force, but then stole second. Manny Ramirez then doubled, to score two, and that was followed by a Williams' single to make it 3-0 Tribe.



Cleveland added to its lead in the fourth when Alomar led off with a double, moved to third on get this...a Jim Thome sacrifice bunt, and scored on Fernandez' sacrifice fly.



New York cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth. After Wright walked two hitters, with two outs, Bernie Williams singled and the second runner scored on an error by Ramirez.



The Yankees scored again in the top of the sixth, when Mike Stanley led off with a double and scored on a one out single by Wade Boggs, which ended Wright's evening.

Mike Jackson struck out Jorge Posada and got Raines on a ground ball. And the Tribe's lead was just one after six innings.

Jackson gave up a leadoff hit to Jeter to start the 7th, but Assenmacher came on to get two ground balls off the bats of O'Neill and Bernie Williams, the second a double play to get out of it.

In the eighth, after Assenmacher got Tino Martinez to foul out to Alomar, Hargrove decided it was time to go to his closer, Jose Mesa.



Mesa fanned Stanley, and gave up back-to-back singles before getting Posada on a comebacker to end the threat.



The Indians tried to add to the lead in the bottom half, getting two on with two out, but Mike Stanton struck out David Justice.



Mesa got Raines and Jeter to start the ninth, but O'Neill, who wound up 9 for 11 in his career against the Cleveland closer, hit a bullet of the very top (and we mean the very top) of the wall in right center, just missing a game tying homer by a foot. He wound up at second.



Bernie Williams hit Mesa's next pitch, a fly ball to medium deep left where Brian Giles caught it. On Fox, Joe Buck simply said "celebrate" and Mesa fell to his knees on the mound.



The Tribe was moving on to Baltimore and ultimately, Miami.



Still, the best game we've ever been at.