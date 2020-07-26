Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Matt Loede

CLEVELAND - Much like his best friend Trevor Bauer, Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

That was on display Saturday evening at Progressive Field, as the Indians fell for the first time in 2020, losing to the Kansas City Royals by a score of 3-2.

It wasn’t so much that they lost, it was how they lost that upset Clevinger. The Royals took full advantage of the new MLB extra inning rule that had each team start with a runner in the 10th inning on second base.

Kansas City pulled off two perfect plays, a bunt to get the runner to third and a sac fly to bring him in for what turned out to be the game’s winning run.

After the game Clevinger, visibly upset with the new rule, spoke out heavily against it, saying that it’s something many around the league are not going to like when they have to play an extra innings game.

“This isn’t travel ball. This isn’t Perfect Game,” Clevinger said. “You know how hard it is to get a runner on second base off the back end of any bullpen, how incredibly hard that is? And now all of a sudden you just get a guy on second base with a guy like Karinchak on the mound.

“I’m not happy about it. I’m sure when other teams face the situation and this happens to them, you’re going to get similar reactions.”

After he let his feeling known to the media, Clevinger was still fuming about the new rule, and went to twitter to continue to let his feelings on the matter be known.

While Clevinger isn’t a fan of the rule, the Indians did have an opportunity of their own in the 10th, as pinch-runner Greg Allen started as the team’s “automatic runner” at second base.

Bradley Zimmer was hit by a pitch from the Royals Greg Holland, but then he struck out Cesar Hernandez, Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor to end the game, saving the win.

One has to wonder why the Indians didn’t have Zimmer bunt Allen to third like Kansas City did in their top half of the 10th to give them a shot to tie up the game.

Manager Terry Francona said the team felt they wanted to take their chances in the inning, and giving up an out with a bunt wasn’t in their plans.

“So, ‘We're a hit away from winning the game,’ was our thinking,” Francona said. “We were OK starting out to bunt, but if you're bunting into an out -- that first baseman was so far in that that's really difficult to convert on something like that.”

One will have to wonder if that mode of thinking will change the next time the team goes into extra frames.

For Clevinger, the good news is the new extra inning rule is only for the this season, and only until the postseason when things go back to normal. 

Game #2 Observations: Royals Edge Out Indians 3-2 in 10 Innings as Tribe Fails to Take Advantage of Late Chances

The Indians fell to 1-1 on the young season Saturday at Progressive Field as the Royals executed having a runner start on second base in the 10th inning perfectly, scoring a run to edge out the Tribe 3-2. Mike Clevinger allowed two first inning homers, but settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Indians will look to win the rubber match of the series Sunday.

Matt Loede

The Three Batter Rule Works to the Indians Edge in Friday's Opening Win

Among the rule changes of 2020 in Major League Baseball, one of them is that a relief pitcher must throw to three batters. Friday in the Indians opening night 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, the new rule worked to perfection for the team, as Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand all threw scoreless and hitless innings in the Tribe win.

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians Continue to Confirm a Nickname Change is Inevitable

Indians owner Paul Dolan sat down with members of the Tribe on Thursday, speaking to them about a number of issues including the potential of a name change. From a number of perspectives it appears that the Indians are on their way to changing the name of the franchise, likely to do it prior to the 2021 season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitching Probables Against Royals and White Sox

The Tribe will play two more against the Royals before they welcome the Chicago White Sox to Progressive Field starting on Monday. The pitching matchups for the next few days for the Indians and their two opponents are set, with Mike Clevinger getting the start Saturday against Brady Singer who makes his MLB debut.

Matt Loede

Bieber Maturing Right Before Indians Fans Eyes; Learning on the Fly to Be an Ace

Indians opening night starter Shane Bieber was dominant in his start Friday against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out 14 batters in just six innings, and helped the team to a 2-0 win. Bieber in his third season is becoming the ace of the Indians staff with Mike Clevinger, and is slowly becoming a voice of leadership in the Tribe clubhouse.

Zach Shafron

Game #1 Observations: Bieber's 14 K's Dominates the Royals in Indians Opening Night 2-0 Win

The Indians pitching dominated the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, with starter Shane Bieber leading the way with an Indians opening day record 14 strikeouts as Cleveland opened the 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win over Kansas City. Bieber tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most K's on opening day, as Johnson struck out 14 White Sox in Seattle on March 31st 1996. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his first save of 2020.

Matt Loede

Is Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Worth the Risk in Friday's Daily Fantasy Lineups?

If you are jumping on the daily fantasy train for opening day in baseball, one pitcher you should for sure take a long look at is Indians starter Shane Bieber, who has a very good and favorable matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Wearing Road Uniforms at Home, Not Displaying Nickname

The move was announced as a way for the team to show unity as well as fight against social injustice. It will be only for opening night.

Matt Loede

The MLB Announces Expanded Playoffs for 2020; Will it Help the Indians Reach October Baseball?

Thursday Major League Baseball announced that they were going to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 16, with eight teams making it from the American League and eight from the National League. How will the one-year of expanded playoffs help the Indians to make it to playing October baseball?

Matt Loede

Indians Announce 2020 Opening Day Roster

Opening night is tonight for the Cleveland Indians, and Friday morning the team announced their 30-man roster, calling up outfielder Daniel Johnson to the Major League roster. The club will play host to the Kansas City Royals at 7:10pm in their opener with Shane Bieber getting the start.

Matt Loede