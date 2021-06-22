Indians Players to Watch Moving Towards All-Star Break

The Cleveland Indians are currently sporting a record of 40-30 after a win Monday over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The best of the best will compete in the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado on July 13, 2021. Which members of the Indians should be at peak performance heading into this historic event?

Well, it will certainly be important for the top-tier players to continue the excellent performance. To this point, third baseman Jose Ramirez has a .264 batting average, 16 home runs and 44 runs batted in.

Those numbers are solid and it will be important for Ramirez to even improve on those as the Indians continue to contend. Another player to watch for is right fielder Franmil Reyes who has 11 home runs, 29 runs batted in and a .257 batting average.

Finally, a player with a limited track record thus far is first baseman Bobby Bradley. In only 14 games played there is a small sample size, but certainly plenty of room for growth and hopefully lots of power in the coming weeks.

A starting pitcher the Indians continue to have a plethora of success with is right-hander Shane Bieber. Unfortunately, Bieber is out for a few weeks with a shoulder strain and will not pitch during that time.

Without the ace's stellar outings, this team will not have quite the success that it has had to date. However, starter Aaron Civale has an even better record at 9-2 compared to Bieber's 7-4.

Thus, it will be up to Civale to continue the success on the mound heading into the break and beyond.

Certainly, baseball is a team sport and it is going to take contributions from practically everyone on the roster in order to climb back in the race for the AL Central Crown.

Even so, the aforementioned players are going to have to continue the successful play, even improving to some degree, for this team to reach that coveted first place.

After the break, it'll be a race to the finish line with teams such as the White Sox in order to win the AL Central.

Finally, a competition for the wild card lies ahead as well if the division becomes out of reach for the Indians.