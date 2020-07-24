Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Preview: César Hernández, Cleveland’s Offensive Table-Setter

Casey Drottar

Pitch after pitch after pitch after pitch.

César Hernández stepped to the plate as the Cleveland Indians’ leadoff hitter in Monday’s scrimmage against Pittsburgh, and took forever to finally leave it.

One can imagine how annoyed Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams must’ve been watching Cleveland’s new second baseman spoil so many low 90’s offerings. Finally, on the twelfth pitch of the at-bat, Hernández singled into center.

It was exactly the kind of plate appearance the Indians want from him this year. The kind of at-bat they had in mind when penciling his name at the top of the order.

As he prepares for his 60-game cameo with Cleveland, Hernández’s role on offense is simple -- set the table for the team’s most imposing hitters.

The Indians were obviously hoping Hernández would spend more than just a few months in Cleveland.

Though they signed him to a one-year deal last winter, bringing him in to replace longtime second baseman Jason Kipnis, they at the very least thought they’d have him for a full 162-game summer.

Things, as we know, have drastically changed since then. Instead of having a lengthy campaign to audition for offseason free agency, Hernández now has to make the most of a 60-game sprint in what’s likely to be his first and only season with the Indians.

That’s not to diminish the impact Hernández can make during this abbreviated campaign. He’s already displaying on-field chemistry with star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

As mentioned, he’s also replacing Lindor atop Cleveland’s lineup, ideally to give him another runner to knock home.

Based on his career numbers, that’s certainly a task Hernández can handle.

The switch-hitting second baseman certainly didn’t make a name for himself as a power hitter during his seven years with the Philadelphia Phillies (career .105 ISO).

However, Hernández’s OBP was above average (.352), and he boasted a walk rate of 10.6% or higher in three of his final four seasons with the team.

Overall, Hernández logged a total of 1,987 plate appearances batting leadoff for Philadelphia, slashing .275/.360/.393 from that spot in the lineup. His leadoff walk rate (11.2%), wOBA (.331), BB/K rate (0.58) and wRC+ (104) are each better than his overall numbers for those respective stats.

That’s the kind of leadoff production Cleveland will certainly take. Again, Hernández doesn’t need to be an impact bat for the Indians. All he needs to do is find a home on the basepaths and help Lindor and José Ramírez pad their RBI totals.

It’s a relatively cut-and-dry plan, one which could potentially work wonders for Cleveland’s offense. Of course, that’ll only be the case if some production dips Hernández experienced last year were merely blips on the radar.

During the 2019 season, Hernández saw declines in walk rate (6.7%) and BB/K rate (.450), while also averaging his fewest pitches per plate appearance since 2015 (3.898).

Ironically, he was just coming off a year during which he generated career highs with all three of these statistics.

If these are indicators of what’s to come, it may hamper Hernández’s ability to be the leadoff hitter Cleveland needs.

That said, when looking at how his career was trending with each of these metrics, it initially appears as though 2019 was just an off year.

Walk rate
2016 -- 10.6%
2017 -- 10.6%
2018 -- 13.4%
2019 -- 6.7%

BB/K
2016 -- .569
2017 -- .587
2018 -- .613
2018 -- .450

Pitches per plate appearance
2016 -- 3.902
2017 -- 4.014
2018 -- 4.250
2019 -- 3.898

As you can see, Hernández’s sudden downturn in plate patience does appear to be a bit fluky. Of course, we won’t know for sure if that’s the case until the 2020 campaign kicks off.

For what it’s worth, Hernández displayed signs his discipline may be bouncing back during Cleveland’s scrimmages with the Pirates.

It goes without saying that everything from preseason games needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, of Hernández’s ten at-bats during these contests, half of them lasted at least five pitches. For the series, Hernández averaged 4.500 pitches per plate appearance.

Again, it’s hardly defining for the season ahead, but encouraging nonetheless.

Odds still favor Hernández’s stint with the Tribe being a short one. The likelihood of Cleveland re-upping with him this winter seemed low even before the 2020 season was stripped of ticket revenue.

However, as long as Hernández frequently finds himself on the basepaths this summer, he’ll have a big hand in ensuring the Indians’ offensive success.

How Does the Mookie Betts Megadeal Play into What's Coming for Indians SS Lindor?

Dodgers new superstar outfielder Mookie Betts hit the jackpot in Los Angeles this week, inking a deal that is worth a reported $365 million over 12 years. The deal for Betts bucks the trend of usual MLB thinking in this day and age, but it might signal what is coming for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor once he reaches free agency after next season.

Zach Shafron

by

Richard77

Indians Owner Paul Dolan Releases Statement Regarding Ongoing Talks of a Name Change

The hot button issue of a name change for the Cleveland Indians has been a divided topic among fans since it was announced they were exploring a new nickname. Thursday owner Paul Dolan released a statement that the team was still in discussions about changing the name, and that talks will be ongoing as they decide if they should move forward with a new nickname.

Matt Loede

by

Greenzipper

Indians Announce Opening Day Festivities Prior to Friday's Game Against K.C.

It will be very different the first time the Indians take the field on Friday in their opener against the Royals. With no fans in the stands it will be an opener like never before in the history of the franchise. Even with no fans the team has moved forward with announcing festivities prior to the 7:10pm first pitch.

Matt Loede

What Pair of Indians Players Are Keys to the Team's Success in 2020?

Zach Shafron

Indians Finalize Their Opening Day Roster; Takeaways on the Final Moves

The Indians made their final roster moves on Wednesday to get their roster to 30 players, sending reliever Hunter Wood to Eastlake. The move means that Yu Chang, Bradley Zimmer, Cam Hill and Dominic Leone all have made the Tribe's opening day roster. The team will wrap up with their last exhibition game Wednesday and their opener is set for 7:10pm Friday against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Indians Send Three to Lake County as They Continue to Tweak the Roster for Friday's Opener

With the season opener closing in on Friday evening the Indians on Wednesday cut down the roster by three players, sending pitchers James Hoyt and Jefry Rodriguez along with OF/INF Jake Bauers to Eastlake to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

Cleveland's Best and Worst Over 60 Games

60-game stretches can be great for some players. It can also be a brutal slump. Who endured both during their time with the Cleveland Indians?

Alex Hooper

Does This Young Group of Indians Have What it Takes to Be a Contender in 2020?

Mark Warmuth

Indians' Versatility is Key in 2020

The Indians will enter 2020 with four switch hitters at the top of their batting order, something that has not been done in baseball in over 50 years. The edge that the Indians will get with their versatility is something that no other team in baseball has - but just how much of an edge will it be for the Wahoos?

Zach Shafron

by

KMonkeyFresh

Giving Bradley Zimmer a Fair Shot Could Reduce Domingo Santana's Role with the Indians

Bradley Zimmer has been one of, if not the breakout star of the Indians "Summer Camp," and is pushing very hard to make the team's final 30-man roster. If he does, one player that it may hurt when it comes to getting plate appearances is that of offseason pickup Domingo Santana. How much is Zimmer going to hurt Santana when it comes to playing time in 2020?

Casey Drottar