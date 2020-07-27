Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

The Cleveland Indians finished their first series of this season against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. The Tribe was able to take two out of the three games and win the series as a whole.

A solid start to this makeshift shortened year.

The Indians look towards another three-game series against the 1-2 Chicago White Sox. The team remains at home in Cleveland for this matchup before heading to Minnesota next. Chicago just wrapped up a battle against those same Minnesota Twins to begin their season.

Each of the White Sox’s first three games were blowouts. Two on the losing side and one on the winning side.

Obviously, this is a team that had early struggles with its pitching staff. The Indians will attempt to take advantage of that and score a plethora of runs. After all, the

Tribe did put up a nine-spot in the last game against the Royals. Thus, showing the offense’s capabilities.

However, the White Sox themselves have an offense that is able to score many runs. In comparison with the Indians, Chicago leads in every major offensive statistical category (besides triples - both at zero).

Expect these matchups to be high-scoring affairs between two teams with stellar offenses. The Indians just have the better pitching staff and that should make the difference.

The players to watch for on the White Sox are 3B Yoan Moncada and CF Leury Garcia. These two are tied for the team-lead in runs-batted-in with four each.

For the Indians, one player that needs to get going on the offensive side is Francisco Lindor. The star shortstop had only two hits to show in the first series. This is supposed to be someone that leads the team in all aspects.

Hopefully, it starts to show against the White Sox. No need to panic as it has only been one series.

Overall, if the pitching staff can contain this White Sox offense, the Indians should be able to win its second series in as many on the year.

Thus, making sure teams know that when they come to Cleveland, it will be difficult to win.

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Mon, July 27 - RHP Aaron Civale (--) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (--)

Tue, July 28 - RHP Zach Plesac (--) vs. RHP Carlos Rodón (--)

Wed, July 29 - RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (0-1,

17.18)