Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

Casey Drottar

Back in 2018, Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco began shifting the usage percentage of his pitches. Most notably, he began ramping up the amount of sliders he dished to opposing hitters.

This specific breaking ball has been Carrasco’s most utilized pitch in each of the past two seasons, and carries that designation this year, as well. It’s easy to see why, as his slider boasted a whiff rate of 44.8% last season, 48.5% the year before that.

With that in mind, there was no reason for him to adjust his approach heading into 2020, which was hammered home further in Carrasco’s first three starts.

However, his last two appearances have been shaky. Said struggles, at first glance, appear to be a result of command issues with his favorite pitch.

This didn’t appear to be a problem early on. Through his first three games, it certainly seemed like Carrasco had returned to the consistently reliable starter Cleveland has come to know.

After three starts, Carrasco boasted a 2-1 record and an ERA of 2.50. His walk rate was a little high (8.5%), but he struck out 32.4% of the hitters he faced. With a WHIP of just 1.00, another strong campaign appeared to be on the horizon.

Said context certainly makes what we’ve seen from Carrasco over the last week a little jarring.

In his last two starts, taking on the Cubs and Pirates, Carrasco went 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. While his strikeout rate was strong (27.9%), his walk rate jumped to 18.6%. Carrasco’s WHIP across his last two appearances was almost twice as much as what he generated in the previous three (1.96).

Neither start lasted longer than 4.1 innings, yet he threw at least 91 pitches in both. In fact, he topped 100 pitches before notching the first out of the fifth inning against Chicago.

The sample size is small, but the numbers are still concerning enough to make you dig deeper to see what happened. When doing so, you’ll notice Carrasco’s last two opponents seemed to get a better read on his slider.

Through his first three starts, Carrasco threw a total of 99 sliders. Of those pitches, he received called strikes on 20 and generated 15 whiffs. That’s good for a called strike plus whiff rate of 35.5%. Overall, 15 of Carrasco’s 23 strikeouts during this time frame came off a slider.

The results he’s seen with this pitch over the past two starts have been quite the opposite.

Against Chicago and Pittsburgh, Carrasco threw a total of 50 sliders. Off those sliders, he was able to land a swinging strike on just five for a whiff rate of 10%. Furthermore, only five of Carrasco’s sliders resulted in a called strike.

After going three starts notching a called or swinging strike with over a third of his sliders, he was only able to land this result with 20% of them in his last two showings.

In fairness, neither the Cubs nor Pirates hit Carrasco’s slider particularly hard. Each opponent only put four balls in play off that pitch, the former with an average exit velocity of 76.7, the latter 74.1. Likewise, Pittsburgh fouled off nine sliders Tuesday night.

Still, during his last two starts, Carrasco’s go-to pitch simply wasn’t as effective as it has been. Opponents weren’t making hard contact, but they also weren’t chasing after it, either. Additionally, Carrasco just wasn’t able to locate it as well as he typically does.

Two starts don’t make an entire season, so there’s no reason to believe Carrasco’s slider will give him trouble for the rest of the summer. 60% of his appearances this year qualify as quality starts, so for all we know, the last two showings could be nothing but bumps in the road.

That said, these outings left a lot to be desired. In order to get back on track, Carrasco will need to regain command of his priority pitch.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians pitching has been sensational 24 games into the 2020 season, and thus far the pitching has carried the team as the offense has had some struggles. Today we grade the starters and relievers and look at how each have been doing to this point.

Matt Loede

Civale Shines, Will Help Tribe Throughout Turbulent Season

The Indians got a great outing from pitcher Aaron Civale on Wednesday night as the team won their 5th straight game, beating the Pirates 6-1 in Pittsburgh. The team seems to have come together following their meeting in Detroit on Friday, and despite not having two of their best pitchers in their rotation, the team has come together and played much better with Civale having a couple of great starts to the season.

Zach Shafron

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

by

K8nbud

Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Win

Carlos Santana was the hero again on offense, but Aaron Civale went the distance, saving Cleveland in the long run as the Indians won their 5th straight with a 6-1 win over the Pirates in PNC Park.

Alex Hooper

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

The broadcast career of Reds television voice Thom Brennaman took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when he used an anti-LGBTQ slur during the Reds first game against the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader. Brennaman assumed the broadcast was in a commercial break when he uttered the phrase, and in the second game of the doubleheader apologized and gave the call of the game over to Jim Day. He stated in the apology he did not know if he will call another game for the Reds or Fox for what he said.

Matt Loede

Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

A debate among fans in Major League Baseball is raging on after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam against the Rangers on a 3-0 pitch with the team up seven runs on Monday night. There's many that think one of baseball's "unwritten rules" is that you never swing at a 3-0 pitch with a huge lead. These rules should be thrown out with the trash - let the players play, and hit, no matter the circumstances.

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar