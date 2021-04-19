Indians Stay Put in Latest MLB Power Rankings

In pretty much every way, shape and form the Indians had a very average week, winning four games and losing four.

Of course how many weeks can you say that your team not only had a triple play pulled on them, but also were no-hit?

That was the week for the Indians, who are off Monday as they prepare for the pitcher who no-hit them on Wednesday in a White Sox 8-0 victory.

That pitcher was Chicago's Carlos Rodon, who will challenge Zach Plesac in the lid lifter Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Back to the Tribe, 15 games into the 2021 campaign the club is 8-7, and currently they sit at 1.5 back of the first-place Kansas City Royals in the AL Central.

One good thing is with a nine-game homestand ready to open at Progressive Field Tuesday (one of their longest homestands of 2021), the team should be able to pile on some wins as they are 4-1 thus far playing at home this season.

Monday is the day that most publications and websites come out with their power rankings, and today MLB.com released their rankings after two weeks of play in all of baseball.

It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers are first in the rankings, as Los Angeles continues to look like they are playing a different sport than any other team in the Majors.

The Red Sox made a massive jump, as they went up 17 spots from No. 20 to No. 3. The Nats on the other hand were the team with the biggest drop, going from 16 to 24.

On to the Tribe. The club last week sat at number 19, and this week they are right there again, sitting at 19.

Here's what MLB.com had for their list which they start at number 6.

The rest of the field of 30: