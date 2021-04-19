ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Indians Stay Put in Latest MLB Power Rankings

Indians Stay Put in Latest MLB Power Rankings

Author:
Publish date:

In pretty much every way, shape and form the Indians had a very average week, winning four games and losing four.

Of course how many weeks can you say that your team not only had a triple play pulled on them, but also were no-hit?

That was the week for the Indians, who are off Monday as they prepare for the pitcher who no-hit them on Wednesday in a White Sox 8-0 victory.

That pitcher was Chicago's Carlos Rodon, who will challenge Zach Plesac in the lid lifter Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Back to the Tribe, 15 games into the 2021 campaign the club is 8-7, and currently they sit at 1.5 back of the first-place Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. 

One good thing is with a nine-game homestand ready to open at Progressive Field Tuesday (one of their longest homestands of 2021), the team should be able to pile on some wins as they are 4-1 thus far playing at home this season.

Monday is the day that most publications and websites come out with their power rankings, and today MLB.com released their rankings after two weeks of play in all of baseball.

It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers are first in the rankings, as Los Angeles continues to look like they are playing a different sport than any other team in the Majors.

The Red Sox made a massive jump, as they went up 17 spots from No. 20 to No. 3. The Nats on the other hand were the team with the biggest drop, going from 16 to 24.

On to the Tribe. The club last week sat at number 19, and this week they are right there again, sitting at 19.

Here's what MLB.com had for their list which they start at number 6. 

The rest of the field of 30:

  1. Twins (4 last week)
  2. Braves (6)
  3. Mets (10)
  4. Rays (9)
  5. White Sox (7)
  6. Yankees (3)
  7. Astros (5)
  8. Cardinals (13)
  9. Angels (11)
  10. A’s (17)
  11. Phillies (15)
  12. Blue Jays (12)
  13. Giants (22)
  14. Indians (19)
  15. Royals (21)
  16. Mariners (24)
  17. Cubs (18)
  18. Marlins (23)
  19. Nationals (16)
  20. Tigers (25)
  21. Orioles (26)
  22. Pirates (30)
  23. Rangers (28)
  24. D-backs (27)
  25. Rockies (29)

GettyImages-1232113439
Opinion

Indians Stay Put in Latest MLB Power Rankings

Shane Bieber
Opinion

Is Shane Bieber Already Pitching Better in 2021 Than He Did in 2020?

GettyImages-1312500047
News

Indians Lineup for Saturday's 4:10pm Affair with the Reds

GettyImages-1311680730
News

Indians recall pitcher Sam Hentges; Send Ben Gamel to Alternate Site

GettyImages-1312001189
Opinion

Early Season Tests Coming For the Young Indians

GettyImages-1311116890
Opinion

The Longball Loving Indians

GettyImages-1311986143
News

Indians Win 4th Straight, Top Tigers 5-2 to Move to 5-3 on Young Season

GettyImages-1311859421
News

Indians Five HR's Lifts Club to Dominating 11-3 Win Over Tigers To Move to 4-3 on Season