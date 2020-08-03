Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians offense in the most recent four-game series against the Minnesota Twins was completely absent. 

The team combined for a total of four runs the entire weekend and could only salvage a victory in one of the games.

Moreover, the worst part is that the pitching staff did not allow more than four runs in any one single game for the series. 

It is not as if the Indians were being blown out in each affair. These contests remained close. A few more hits here and there and it could be the Indians that won the series.

Sandy Alomar had the managerial duties on Sunday for the Tribe. Terry Francona had to miss the game with an illness (unrelated to Covid-19). 

This is what the fill-in skipper had to say when asked about the offense.

”You just have to put in the work and go to the plate with a plan," Alomar said. 

"You have to trust yourself and what you see out there, I know hitting is about confidence and right now our guys are a little bit down.”

The problem with this season compared to a regular year is that each game counts for more. 

Thus, the Indians laying an egg in Minnesota means a lot more now. After all, there are only 60 games in total.

Now, the players certainly know how to hit or they wouldn’t be playing in the big leagues. 

A combined .193 batting average is simply not going to cut it, though. In the first 10 games, the Indians only have 26 runs and six home runs.

Moving forward, the Tribe plays a “home and home” against the Cincinnati Reds for a combined four game series. 

"The guys have to continue doing their job, and have more quality at-bats," Alomar said. "There have been times we've hit the ball right on the nose at people, it's still early and we have to just have good approaches.”

It is strange that the Indians are third in the AL Central (5-5 record) with how well the pitching staff has thrown. 

A combined earned run average of 2.35 is second in all of baseball. A team cannot ask for much more.

This upcoming set of games against the Reds would be the perfect time for the offense to get going. 

It’s a lineup that is certainly capable of putting up big numbers, but has just failed to do so thus far in early matchups.

Lastly, the bottom line is that the Indians are going to go nowhere this season unless the bats are able to produce. Baseball requires execution on a number of fronts, a big one being hitting.

Make it happen.

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Antonetti Updates the Media on Francona's Health, Won't Join the Indians in Cincinnati

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today getting checked out for what has been labeled a "minor gastrointestinal condition," and he won't be with the team for Monday or Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati. Team president Chris Antonetti would not speculate if Francona would return for the Indians two home games this week against the Reds.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Series Between the Indians and Reds

The Indians and Reds will play a four-game set starting on Monday in Cincinnati where the team will play a pair, and then head north to Cleveland to play two at Progressive Field. Monday's matchup will see Zach Plesac go for the Indians against Sonny Gray for the Reds.

Matt Loede

Examining the Plight of the Cleveland Indians' Struggling Santanas

The Cleveland Indians offense is off to a putrid start 10 games into the 2020 season, as the team is averaging less than three runs a game. They have gotten outstanding starting pitching, and the relief corps has been solid, but the hitting has been downright awful. Two players that could really give the team a shot in the arm by hitting more are the two Santana's on the club - Carlos and Domingo. So far both have underwhelmed the Indians but there's time to still turn things around.

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #8, Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action in game two of their four-game set at Target Field, this after the Tribe topped Minnesota 2-0 on Friday night. Join us all evening long in our third 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #9 Observations: Indians Offense Remains Dormant in 3-0 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians offense continues to be missing in action, as after scoring two runs Thursday, the scored one run Friday and were shutout Saturday by their rivals the Twins in a 3-0 setback at Target Field in Minnesota. Carlos Carrasco threw well, but with no offense had no shot at a win.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Game #10 Observations: Offense Still Searching, Civale's Outing Means Little as Indians Fall to 5-5 After 3-1 Loss to Twins

The Indians offense still may as well be on the side of a milk carton labeled "missing" as the club is averaging less than three runs a game in their first 10 games, again Sunday struggling at the plate scoring one run on two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Twins. The Tribe falls to 5-5 on the young season as they turn the page to head to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona Out For Sunday's Game with "Minor Gastrointestinal Condition"

Indians manager Terry Francona is absent from the team for Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Francona showed up at Target Field on Sunday morning per usual, but left after meeting with the media due to what the team is calling a "minor gastrointestinal condition." Sandy Alomar Jr. is managing the team in the finale of the four-game set.

Matt Loede

MLB Now at 33 Postponed Games After a Week of Chaos and Positive Covid-19 Tests

Major League Baseball is now at 33 postponed games after Sunday's decision to postpone the Cardinals and Brewers doubleheader in Milwaukee.

Matt Loede