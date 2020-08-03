Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

The Cleveland Indians offense in the most recent four-game series against the Minnesota Twins was completely absent.

The team combined for a total of four runs the entire weekend and could only salvage a victory in one of the games.

Moreover, the worst part is that the pitching staff did not allow more than four runs in any one single game for the series.

It is not as if the Indians were being blown out in each affair. These contests remained close. A few more hits here and there and it could be the Indians that won the series.

Sandy Alomar had the managerial duties on Sunday for the Tribe. Terry Francona had to miss the game with an illness (unrelated to Covid-19).

This is what the fill-in skipper had to say when asked about the offense.

”You just have to put in the work and go to the plate with a plan," Alomar said.

"You have to trust yourself and what you see out there, I know hitting is about confidence and right now our guys are a little bit down.”

The problem with this season compared to a regular year is that each game counts for more.

Thus, the Indians laying an egg in Minnesota means a lot more now. After all, there are only 60 games in total.

Now, the players certainly know how to hit or they wouldn’t be playing in the big leagues.

A combined .193 batting average is simply not going to cut it, though. In the first 10 games, the Indians only have 26 runs and six home runs.

Moving forward, the Tribe plays a “home and home” against the Cincinnati Reds for a combined four game series.

"The guys have to continue doing their job, and have more quality at-bats," Alomar said. "There have been times we've hit the ball right on the nose at people, it's still early and we have to just have good approaches.”

It is strange that the Indians are third in the AL Central (5-5 record) with how well the pitching staff has thrown.

A combined earned run average of 2.35 is second in all of baseball. A team cannot ask for much more.

This upcoming set of games against the Reds would be the perfect time for the offense to get going.

It’s a lineup that is certainly capable of putting up big numbers, but has just failed to do so thus far in early matchups.

Lastly, the bottom line is that the Indians are going to go nowhere this season unless the bats are able to produce. Baseball requires execution on a number of fronts, a big one being hitting.

Make it happen.