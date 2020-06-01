Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians Switch Hitting Infield Gives the Tribe an Interesting Edge in 2020

Mark Warmuth

There is no question that Cleveland Indians' manager Terry Francona loves flexibility. He loves relievers who can pitch to both right-handed and left-handed hitters, and he uses the platoon advantage more than any other skipper in the game.

Even though he is the best in the sport at that, we believe he loves switch-hitters because then he doesn't have to worry about it.

The infield he will manage this season has that trait covered. They all can hit from both sides of the plate.

With the signing of Cesar Hernandez in the off-season to man second base, most nights, Tito will pencil in the four switch-hitters at the four infield positions--

1B: Carlos Santana
2B: Hernandez
SS: Francisco Lindor
3B: Jose Ramirez

The left side of the infield features two of perhaps the 20 best players in the game in Lindor and Ramirez. The shortstop is well regarded as one of the best five in baseball, and let's not forget that Ramirez has two top three MVP finishes in the last three seasons.

Lindor, who won't turn 27 until after the 2020 season (if there is one), is pretty even from both sides of the plate, having a 857 career OPS from the right side and a 832 OPS from the left side.

His slugging percentage is virtually the same from either side, but he's a bit more patient hitting right handed. He does hit more home runs from the left side though.

Ramirez, who turns 28 in September, is more lethal from the left side of the plate (career 850 OPS), but is still very good from the right side (808).

He also hits for a better average from the right side, but his slugging percentage from the left side is .494, 27 points higher than when he is facing southpaws.

The two superstars are also equally effective at home or on the road, but slightly better at Progressive Field.

Santana, the eldest of the group at 34, is actually a better hitter right-handed, which is odd because you think of most of his big hits as an Indian has come from the left side.

The first baseman has a 834 lifetime OPS from the right side, mostly due to a .277 batting average, which is 40 points higher than from the left side. And he's even more of an on base machine against lefties, .382 OBP vs. .360 vs. right-handers.

To us, he has always looked like he had a shorter swing hitting right-handed.

His batting average and OPS against RHP did improve last season, but he still was more effective against lefties.

The newcomer, Hernandez, just turned 30 a week ago, and he fits in with the others in that he is very similar from both sides of the dish, 736 career OPS vs. righties and 726 vs. left-handers.

His ability to get on base is the same from both sides, but his numbers show he has a little more pop (.385 slugging vs. .372) hitting from the left side.

The primary back up for Francona would figure to be Mike Freeman, a left-handed hitter who did a solid job for Cleveland last season, hitting .277 with a .362 on base percentage.

With the extra players expected to be on the roster for this season, we would bet right-handed hitting Christian Arroyo will be eligible for most games.

Once a top 100 prospect, Arroyo has been hampered by injuries and has accumulated just 228 big league at bats. Still, he's just 25 years old.

Yu Chang and rookie Nolan Jones, the Tribe's top prospect, will also likely be on the traveling party this season.

With three all-stars, the Cleveland infield should be among the best in the game. That is, if there is a baseball season at all.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Team Shop Among Businesses Damaged in Saturday Protests in Downtown Cleveland

Matt Loede

The Lost Decade: 1950s Indians had Eight Winning Seasons, One Postseason Appearance

Not many people talk about the Cleveland Indians of the 1950's as a dominant team of that era, but if you look inside the number you will see the team was very good and usually on the cusp of winning a title. The club in the 50's had eight winning campaigns, and also were in the postseason once, but again fell short of their goal of a title.

Chris Coon

What Players Could Be Sleepers and Breakout Stars for the Indians in Fantasy Baseball in 2020?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs and Cleveland Baseball Insider editor Matt Loede run down who to watch for the Tribe, as the team gets ready to hopefully start a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season in July.

Matt Loede

José Ramírez Will Be Crucial for the Indians’ Success in a Shortened Season

While the owners and players continue to haggle over a 2020 season, there is one player on the Cleveland Indians that if a season is played is going to have to have a big start and a big year if the team is going to have success - third basemen Jose Ramirez. Last year Ramirez had a slow start, and it showed in the standings as the team fell double digit games behind the Twins in May.

Casey Drottar

Empty Stadiums and Empty Titles

Cleveland's sports misery ended with the most incredible of circumstances. Now with the longest championship drought in the sport, would an Indians World Series title be worth it in these circumstances?

Alex Hooper

by

Indiansfanforever

2020 Could Be a Lose-Lose Situation for Indians Outfielder Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have a number of talented players who are looking to step up and play in one of their three outfield spots in 2020. One player who is in a very tough spot is Bradley Zimmer, who at one point was a player who the team could not think of trading, but now he might be in a position where he has to succeed or else in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

What Fantasy Impact will Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Have in 2020?

Can Tribe slugger Jose Ramirez get off to a better start than in 2019, and parlay that into a solid fantasy baseball season for owners?

Matt Loede

MLB’s Economic Outlook May Help the Cleveland Indians Keep Francisco Lindor

Could the latest economic outlook from Major League Baseball be a factor in how the Indians handle soon to be free agent shortstop Francisco Lindor? The way that it looks, it could be and it could be a huge help to the Indians the way things are shaping up in the league.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Indians Lookback: "Pronk" Pounds the Angels, Hafner Slams Five HR's in Two Games in Anaheim in 2004

Travis Hafner was a one-man wrecking crew in 2004, and in a two-game stretch against the Angels in Anaheim in July of that season, he slammed five homers, drove in 11 runs, and helped the Indians to a pair of road wins.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down a Possible 50-Man Roster Pool for the Cleveland Indians

Many think that Major League Baseball is going to adopt a somewhat radical 50-man roster pool with a 30-man active roster once the 2020 season gets going (if it does). For the Indians, some tough decisions are going to have to be made what players wind up on that 50-man and even on the 30-man roster for a possible shortened 82-game schedule.

Mark Warmuth

by

MWarmuth