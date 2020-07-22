Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians' Versatility is Key in 2020

Zach Shafron

Baseball is a game of intricacies. There are certain advantages that one team may have over another that ultimately leads them to a victory.

It could be something so small the average fan looks over it, or something as big as the giant clean-up hitter, a threat to a hit a home run with each swing of the bat.

The Cleveland Indians have four hitters to start the lineup each game that have the ability to switch-hit, thus giving the offense a huge advantage, no matter the opposing pitcher.

2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Jose Ramirez, SS Francisco Lindor and 1B Carlos Santana start off eachcontest for the Tribe.

Almost all hitters see the ball better when the pitcher is throwing with the opposite arm.

However, not all batters can hit from both sides of the plate. Actually, there are only close to 50 switch-hitters in the entire Major Leagues.

This will come into play late in games when opposing managers typically use the bullpen to match-up with the hitters on the same side. Thus, making it difficult to produce any type of offense in the final innings.

When the Indians reach the top of the order, even late in a game, there is no difference. The pitcher will simply have to be better than those top hitters ready to hit the ball a mile away and win games.

Of course, this is not simply a ticket to waltz to the World Series.

It is a part of a much bigger operation in order for the Indians win it all. The potential is certainly there, but fans will have to wait and see if the execution is at its peak.

Certainly, one advantage such as an abundance of switch-hitters does help push the team in the right direction and it can win some games. It may be the difference in a division that is to be closely-contested.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giving Bradley Zimmer a Fair Shot Could Reduce Domingo Santana's Role with the Indians

Bradley Zimmer has been one of, if not the breakout star of the Indians "Summer Camp," and is pushing very hard to make the team's final 30-man roster. If he does, one player that it may hurt when it comes to getting plate appearances is that of offseason pickup Domingo Santana. How much is Zimmer going to hurt Santana when it comes to playing time in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Lineups for Tuesday Night's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians made their rotation official on Tuesday, and now with three days to go before the start of the regular season will be back on the field at home Tuesday night with another four and a half inning intersquad scrimmage. The team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in their exhibition finale Wednesday.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Their Starting Rotation for the 2020 Season

The Indians made it official on Tuesday, as the team three days out before their season opener at home against the Royals announced their five pitchers to start the season. The team will go with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger followed by Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

Where Will the Toronto Blue Jays Call Home in 2020?

Over the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays were denied the ability to play their home games in Canada. With Canada's rules regarding quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, logistically it would be nearly impossible to play in their home country. The team is reportedly looking to a few different places in the United States to relocate their "home field" for the 2020 MLB season

Matt Loede

Can the Arms in the Indians Bullpen Step Up in 2020? Or Is It Going to Be Part of the Problem?

Last season the Indians bullpen for a solid part of the season was the best in all of baseball in ERA and runs allowed. It seemed they wore down in the second half and with closer Brad Hand struggling they just never got back to form. Now with a couple new arms in 2020, can the pen step up and get back to form? Or will they continue to be part of the club's issues?

Mark Warmuth

Observations From Monday's Indians 11-7 Win Over the Pirates at Progressive Field

It was a long night at Progressive Field as it took nearly three and a half hours, but the Indians were able to pull out an 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game that saw eight homers and 26 hits combined for the two teams. Mike Clevinger had a better outing than last time out, going five innings, and Francisco Lindor hit a three-run blast in the win for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

The Indians will send out Mike Clevinger for his final summer tune up before his first regular season start as the Indians play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Progressive Field. The Indians lineup looks like it could be close to the one we see Friday in the opener against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Roster Moves Prior to Monday's Exhibition Game Against Pirates

The Indians are getting closer to opening day on Friday against the Royals, and on Monday they informed three players of roster moves that they will not be making the team's opening day roster. Outfielder Daniel Johnson, catcher Beau Taylor and pitcher David Hernandez.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Carlos Carrasco is Ready to Put An Emotional 2019 Behind Him

2019 was a tough season for Carlos Carrasco, as after a fast start his life changed after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco made an inspiring comeback in the month of September pitching out of the pen, and now he's ready to be a starter for the Indians again in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Who Will Walk Away with the 2020 ROY Awards in MLB? Do Any Indians Fit the Bill?

When it comes to predicting the rookie of the year, it’s always one of the tougher awards to try and figure out. You never know what player is going to come out of nowhere to be much better than is expected, like last season one Indians player who wound up in the mix as one of the top rookies was pitcher Zach Plesac, who went 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts.

Matt Loede