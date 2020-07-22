Indians' Versatility is Key in 2020

Baseball is a game of intricacies. There are certain advantages that one team may have over another that ultimately leads them to a victory.

It could be something so small the average fan looks over it, or something as big as the giant clean-up hitter, a threat to a hit a home run with each swing of the bat.

The Cleveland Indians have four hitters to start the lineup each game that have the ability to switch-hit, thus giving the offense a huge advantage, no matter the opposing pitcher.

2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Jose Ramirez, SS Francisco Lindor and 1B Carlos Santana start off eachcontest for the Tribe.

Almost all hitters see the ball better when the pitcher is throwing with the opposite arm.

However, not all batters can hit from both sides of the plate. Actually, there are only close to 50 switch-hitters in the entire Major Leagues.

This will come into play late in games when opposing managers typically use the bullpen to match-up with the hitters on the same side. Thus, making it difficult to produce any type of offense in the final innings.

When the Indians reach the top of the order, even late in a game, there is no difference. The pitcher will simply have to be better than those top hitters ready to hit the ball a mile away and win games.

Of course, this is not simply a ticket to waltz to the World Series.

It is a part of a much bigger operation in order for the Indians win it all. The potential is certainly there, but fans will have to wait and see if the execution is at its peak.

Certainly, one advantage such as an abundance of switch-hitters does help push the team in the right direction and it can win some games. It may be the difference in a division that is to be closely-contested.