Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

Matt Loede

The Indians are back at home after winning two of three in Chicago over the weekend and the team's first "official" off day of the 2020 season.

Tonight and tomorrow they host the Chicago Cubs, a team that topped the Tribe for the World Series back in 2016 in game seven at Progressive Field.

Tuesday was supposed to see a pitching matchup of Mike Clevinger against Jon Lester, but Clevinger was sat down after he violated team rules in going out with fellow pitcher Zach Plesac Saturday evening in Chicago.

Both Plesac and Clevinger are currently on the Indians "restricted" list until further notice.

The Indians will turn to Adam Plutko, who filled in against the White Sox on July 28th in one of the double header games, earning a win.

Here's tonight's lineup for the visiting Cubs:

And the starting nine for the Tribe against Lester:

Tonight we will have another in-game thread for fans that want to have their say during the game!

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Not sure if it's coming over on the broadcast, but the Cubs are VERY loud in their dugout

