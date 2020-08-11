Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home after winning two of three in Chicago over the weekend and the team's first "official" off day of the 2020 season.

Tonight and tomorrow they host the Chicago Cubs, a team that topped the Tribe for the World Series back in 2016 in game seven at Progressive Field.

Tuesday was supposed to see a pitching matchup of Mike Clevinger against Jon Lester, but Clevinger was sat down after he violated team rules in going out with fellow pitcher Zach Plesac Saturday evening in Chicago.

Both Plesac and Clevinger are currently on the Indians "restricted" list until further notice.

The Indians will turn to Adam Plutko, who filled in against the White Sox on July 28th in one of the double header games, earning a win.

Here's tonight's lineup for the visiting Cubs:

And the starting nine for the Tribe against Lester:

