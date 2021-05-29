Indians Youngster Josh Naylor Showing Passion and Energy in Early Going with the Team

Josh Naylor came over to the Indians at the Trade Deadline last year. He was part of the Mike Clevinger package trade with San Diego. Naylor became an instant strong addition to the team last season. The Indians played in the Wild Card series in 2020 and if fans didn’t know Naylor’s name by then, they sure learned it quickly.

In that Wild Card series, he became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record a hit in each of his first five postseason appearances at the plate. Naylor was only a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in Game One.

After the way he ended the season, I was excited to see how the 23-year-old would impact the team this year. Naylor started the season off early switching time between first base and outfield. He quickly became an everyday player for the Tribe. In my opinion, there are two reasons for that.

First, he has good talent and has proven he can provide power at the plate. Secondly, and what impresses me the most, is his passion for the game and his teammates.

To break down his performance thus far, he’s batting .250 through 152 at bats. Naylor has 13 RBIs with 38 hits including four homeruns. His bat has heated up in the month of May. Naylor’s first homerun of the year came in the form of a walk-off against the Royals on May 3rd.

He had a three-hit game in the series against Seattle and it was his third three-hit game of the season. He’s been crucial in clutch situations. His homer against the Angels on May 19th gave the Indians the lead in the eighth inning.

I like Naylor’s personality as I feel it’s a strong attribute to him as an athlete. He continues to impress me with the way he hustles in the field and on the bases. Naylor had played hockey and his sheer abandonment of his body shows on the baseball field. When playing right field one night he dove almost headfirst into the seats to catch a foul ball. It was an amazing play and he looked unphased.

He was roughed up a bit during another game and skipper Terry Francona appeared to ask him how he was as the team exited the field after the inning.

Naylor pushed Francona aside telling him he was good to go back on the field. I noticed the intensity with which he wanted to get back out there with his team.

In my opinion he brings a great energy to the clubhouse. This is so important for his teammates. Indians’ pitcher, Triston McKenzie, said after a shaky outing that during the game Naylor was constantly giving him words of encouragement.

I see his energy as contagious. A great player can have a high level of talent but can be lacking passion. I feel Naylor has both and that is why I believe he’s destined for great things.