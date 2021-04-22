Is Logan Allen Proving he can be a Solid Part of the Indians Rotation?

The Tribe handed Allen the ball for the first game of the Ohio Cup series. Cleveland was in Cincinnati facing the Reds after coming off a 4-2 win against the White Sox.

Allen retired the first six batters easily and then the bottom fell out in the third inning. Jose Ramirez committed an error to start the inning and then Allen hit Reds’ batter Tyler Stephenson. He then went on to through a wild pitch which advanced the runners.

Indians’ reliever Phil Maton came in for Allen in the third, but the damage was done. Allen allowed five runs on three hits over just two innings. Maton also struggled as he allowed a two-run double to Eugenio Suarez and a two-run dinger from Joey Votto.

Tough innings are often expected from young pitchers such as Allen. The question is what he has shown over his three starts this season. He’s 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA. In his first two starts, Allen’s issue has usually been in the first inning. He has then shown the ability to settle in and get a better command on the hill.

During Spring Training, Allen was battling for a spot in the starting rotation. He was dueling with Cal Quantrill who seemed to possibly be a better fit. He fired off two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut. Quantrill also carried a 2.25 ERA in 32 innings last season.

Allen the only southpaw who was in the mix to earn the open spot left by Carlos Carrasco had a ton of potential. He still does. One thing is certain the Indians organization is known for its ability to grow potential in young pitchers.

It’s early in the season and with only three starts under his belt Allen is far from done. Three starts are a small sample size yet there is a cloud of question over Allen. In his defense the Reds bats have been red hot. Will he bounce back in his next start against the Yankees this week?

The inconsistency of the Indians offense requires dominant pitching. Logan Allen hasn’t shown dominance though that wasn’t expected. However, it is expected that he produces quality starts that give the Tribe a chance to stay in the game.

Potential is great but it doesn’t win ball games. Allen is at a point where he is going to need to prove worthy to hold his rotation spot.

If he fails to do so Quantrill could be an option. Cleveland did call up southpaw prospect Sam Hentges for possible bullpen relief.

Hentges is an interesting possibility, as skipper Terry Francona said in Spring Training, he could help the rotation. Allen’s job is not yet in jeopardy, but he will need to turn things around soon.