Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

José Ramírez Will Be Crucial for the Indians’ Success in a Shortened Season

Casey Drottar

As José Ramírez goes, so go the Cleveland Indians.

OK, that’s not 100% true. Baseball isn’t exactly an individualistic sport, as winning requires contributions from multiple members of the roster.

That said, calling Ramírez the spark plug for the Indians’ offense is hardly hyperbole. This was hammered home by a slump he endured from late 2018 through last June, and the struggles Cleveland endured during it.

It's a skid he appeared to leave behind midway through last season. That’s the hope, at least. Considering the Indians are potentially heading into an abbreviated season, where winning (and winning early) is crucial, they’re going to need the Ramírez of old now more than ever.

There’s no understating the contributions Ramírez has provided Cleveland during his time with the team. Since 2016, he’s generated more runs (130 wRC+), had a higher offensive value (.371 wOBA) and collected more RBIs (347) than any other Indians player with at least 500 plate appearances. Ramírez has been worth 22.6 wins above replacement in that time-frame, second only to Francisco Lindor (23.2).

The production he’s generated has been remarkable. So, when you take that kind of production away, it’s a devastating blow to a team’s offense.

It’s a lesson Cleveland learned late in the 2018 season.

Midway through that August, Ramírez entered a brutal funk, one which ended up dragging into the first half of last year. From September of 2018 through June of 2019, his “best” monthly wRC+ was still 10% below league average. Ramírez’s wOBA ranged from .313 (slightly below average) to .248 (well below awful).

During this time, the Indians lurched into the 2018 postseason, were mercilessly swept from the ALDS, and then limped out of the gate in 2019.

Again, it takes more than one player to win in the majors. Still, the further you dig into Ramírez’s skid, the more you see how detrimental it was for Cleveland.

Going through Ramírez’s game logs from 2018, he started going cold around August 15. At the time, he was coming off two straight three-hit games, but his production began to nose dive soon after.

From that day forward, Ramírez notched 24 hits in 179 plate appearances, only eleven of which went for extra bases. He had just four multi-hit games, and drove in only 16 RBIs. Many of the offensive stats during his final 40 games remain difficult to look at, from his slash line (.166/.307/.290), to his wOBA (.271), to his wRC+ (64).

Before this offensive chill began, the Indians boasted a record of 69-51. From the months leading up to Ramírez’s funk to the days after it began, Cleveland saw a nearly 9% drop in winning percentage, going 22-20 to finish the season.

As we know, a fresh start in 2019 did little to help the cause.

Ramírez opened last season still frigid at the plate. It wasn’t until around June 15 that he began to heat up once again. In his 67 games before that, he slashed .202/.298/.302, seeing further dips in his wOBA (.264) and wRC+ (56).

The Indians as a whole were similarly lethargic during this time, going 35-33 to that point and finding themselves 11.0 games behind the division leading Minnesota Twins.

Overall, from August 15 through June 14 of last year, Ramírez slashed .188/.302/.298 and boasted a wRC+ which fell 41% below league average. During this time, Cleveland went 57-53, just a hair above .500.

From June 15 onward -- when Ramírez triumphantly ended his funk with a .312/.358/.667 slash line and a 157 wRC+ -- the Indians went 58-36, a winning percentage increase of 19.1%.

Obviously, Ramírez wasn’t solely responsible for the turnaround, nor was he entirely to blame for the struggles the team endured before it. Likewise, it needs to be noted that he was sidelined from late August until the final week of the 2019 season recovering from a broken hamate bone.

Still, despite the many factors that go into a team’s overall success, it’s not hard to see the correlation between Ramírez’s production and how the Indians are playing as a whole.

The Indians endured Ramírez’s slump for 110 games, i.e. longer than the 82-game season length MLB is proposing for the year ahead. During said skid, they were a barely above average ball club.

As you can see, it’d be ideal if Ramírez has left those struggles in the rear-view for good, especially if the Indians hope to contend in this abbreviated campaign.

No one player will individually determine how a team’s season goes. That said, when you take a closer look at Ramírez’s funk, how the Indians performed before, during and after it, you can see why he might be an exception.

That’ll be especially true when there are less games to work with than usual.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Players Could Be Sleepers and Breakout Stars for the Indians in Fantasy Baseball in 2020?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs and Cleveland Baseball Insider editor Matt Loede run down who to watch for the Tribe, as the team gets ready to hopefully start a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season in July.

Matt Loede

What Fantasy Impact will Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Have in 2020?

Can Tribe slugger Jose Ramirez get off to a better start than in 2019, and parlay that into a solid fantasy baseball season for owners?

Matt Loede

Empty Stadiums and Empty Titles

Cleveland's sports misery ended with the most incredible of circumstances. Now with the longest championship drought in the sport, would an Indians World Series title be worth it in these circumstances?

Alex Hooper

2020 Could Be a Lose-Lose Situation for Indians Outfielder Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have a number of talented players who are looking to step up and play in one of their three outfield spots in 2020. One player who is in a very tough spot is Bradley Zimmer, who at one point was a player who the team could not think of trading, but now he might be in a position where he has to succeed or else in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Lookback: "Pronk" Pounds the Angels, Hafner Slams Five HR's in Two Games in Anaheim in 2004

Travis Hafner was a one-man wrecking crew in 2004, and in a two-game stretch against the Angels in Anaheim in July of that season, he slammed five homers, drove in 11 runs, and helped the Indians to a pair of road wins.

Matt Loede

MLB’s Economic Outlook May Help the Cleveland Indians Keep Francisco Lindor

Could the latest economic outlook from Major League Baseball be a factor in how the Indians handle soon to be free agent shortstop Francisco Lindor? The way that it looks, it could be and it could be a huge help to the Indians the way things are shaping up in the league.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Breaking Down a Possible 50-Man Roster Pool for the Cleveland Indians

Many think that Major League Baseball is going to adopt a somewhat radical 50-man roster pool with a 30-man active roster once the 2020 season gets going (if it does). For the Indians, some tough decisions are going to have to be made what players wind up on that 50-man and even on the 30-man roster for a possible shortened 82-game schedule.

Mark Warmuth

by

MWarmuth

MLB Owners to Present Official Offer to Players Union Today

If Major League Baseball is going to return for a shortened 2020 campaign, the owners and union are going to have to figure out a fair fiscal deal for both sides. Today the owners are set to make a proposal that is set to include asking the players to take a 15 percent cut from their prorated salaries, a likely big sticking point in the deal.

Matt Loede

Memorial Day Memory: Winfield's One Shining Indians Moment Sparks 1995 Comeback Against Chicago

Memorial Day sparks many different types of memories for people, including that of America's great pastime, that being baseball. In 1995 the Cleveland Indians hosted the Chicago White Sox in an afternoon game at home, a memorable game that saw Dave Winfield spark a big comeback win for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Could a Shortened 2020 Season Play in Favor of the Indians Strong Starting Rotation?

The 2020 season is slated to be 80 to 82 games once the owners and MLBPA get settled on how money is going to be divided upon. With that, the Cleveland Indians could have a big edge with five solid starting pitchers in their rotation that with a short schedule could stay fresh the entire campaign.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe