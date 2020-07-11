Lindor's Joy of the Game on Display After Doing a Somersault Following HR in Scrimmage

If there’s one player in all of baseball that just seems to have fun playing it each and every day, it’s Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

He’s a superstar who is truly once in a lifetime, and sadly the economic structure of the game is such that Lindor is likely not going to be around after 2021 season when he reaches free agency.

At 28 years old Lindor will be in the prime of his career and he will be free to the highest bidder. He’s going to have plenty of teams that have interest, and the thought of him getting $300 to $400 million on the open market isn’t out of the question whatsoever.

Even in an empty stadium playing his own team, Lindor has fun. That was on display Friday when he hit a long homerun against Tribe ace pitcher Mike Clevinger, and then while smiling as he stomped on third base, he then did a clumsy but fun looking somersault/cartwheel when he got to home plate.

After the intersquad scrimmage Clevinger said that the first pitch he was going to throw to Lindor was a fastball, and the shortstop didn’t miss.

“When I was walking across center field, I told him, ‘Hey, the only hittable fastball you’ll ever see off me is gonna be your first pitch of this AB.’ So he got in the box, he just looked at me and I was like, ‘It’s only one.’ And only someone like Frankie could do that still,” Clevinger said.

“It doesn’t matter, it’s still magical to see that happen ... He told me he was gonna hit it if I threw a fastball middle and he did it. So hats off to him, man. He’s special.”

Clevinger is 100 percent right when he says that Lindor is special. It’s the reason he’s going to get top dollar on the open market when it hits in after the 2021 campaign.

Last year it was Paul Dolan who told fans to enjoy Lindor while he’s still with the organization. Friday night that was on display yet again with not one fan in the stands and a game between teammates.