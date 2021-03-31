Luplow and Chang to get Opportunity, Will They Take Advantage of it?

Indians manager Terry Francona has announced that Jordan Luplow, 27, with play center field and Yu Chang, 25, is at first base in a spring training matchup against the Tigers.

Left hander Matthew Boyd is pitching and sporting a career record of 12-4 with an earned run average of 3.19.



For a career that only has 473 at-bats total, Luplow has hit .233. This includes 23 home runs and 64 runs batted in. Chang, has one career home run and seven runs batted in 124 total at bats with a .179 career average.



Not necessarily mesmerizing numbers for either player, but there is certainly room for improvement.



It will be interesting to see how both of these players produce. Yes, it’s only spring training action, but starting off a season the right

way is always good.



The Indians are certainly going to need some production from Luplow and Chang throughout the season because it’s an offense that has lost the likes of players such as shortstop Francisco Lindor.



The expectations for these two is not astronomic or anything like of that nature. They appear the be very average players and it would be great to see a drastic improvement with the opportunity to get some playing time.



Skipper Terry Francona knows what to do and this move carries some logic behind it. Let’s see what the players do and the worst case scenario is they end up back in the minor leagues and others get an opportunity.