Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Manfred Getting MLB Fans Back Into Ballparks Might Be Baseball's Biggest Challenge in 2020

Matt Loede

Fans of Major League Baseball have been waiting for any type of news over the last 48 hours or so as to when we might see players on the field again playing in a game that counts in the standings.

Monday the remainder of spring training baseball in both Florida and Arizona was scrapped, and commissioner Rob Manfred stated that the start of the season would be pushed back “at least two weeks.”

Manfred was likely grasping at straws when it came to that two-week window, as all indications are there’s basically no way we are going to see a regular season game on April 9, two weeks after the scheduled opener of March 26.

One doctor I spoke to in Cleveland said it wouldn’t be a shock to him to see the season not get started until June.

He said that it’s not just getting the “all clear” and you are playing ball the next day. You need to get teams back together, get a few practices in, and the league itself needs to figure out where in the schedule the season is exactly going to start and how that might affect divisional play.

About the closest season we have to compare this year by at this point would be 1995, when the Indians and others played a 144-game season.

That season started on April 25, and the Indians rolled through the Majors with an offense that gave pitchers nightmares.

The Tribe ended the season 100-44, and buried the rest of the division, beating the Kansas City Royals by 30 games to clinch the newly created AL Central.

April 25 right now seems like a long shot for a number of reasons, one of which is the fact we’re not just dealing with Major League Baseball being on strike and the rest of sports going on.

This is a worldwide situation, and it comes on an almost daily basis where someone on twitter puts out a tweet like this:

All that aside, the ballparks have to be ready, roster decisions have to be made, and in some respects teams have to figure out what players are going to start the year on the roster.

While mentioned prior that it should help currently injured players like Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and Oscar Mercado, you have a roster full of other guys that are ready for 2020 to get started.

How this is handled and how fast Manfred and the league’s authorities can get the game back on the field the better.

Otherwise the game that fans know and love remains on hold, and with no end to the games even getting started it could be a long start to the spring and summer indeed.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evaluating Nolan Jones’ First Spring Training with the Cleveland Indians

Casey Drottar

by

TexasTribe

What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

With the notion that Francisco Lindor is likely playing out his final season in Cleveland, the 26-year-old shortstop has already reached a number of milestones with the team. What stats are the most impressive and will be most be recalled for once he's no longer with the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

MLB Commissioner Manfred Speaks Confirming Season Won't Begin April 9, Still Hoping for 162-Game Season

With still more questions than answers about when the 2020 Major League Baseball season may start, Monday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at St.Louis Cardinals camp in Jupiter to try and answer questions, but also confirmed that the MLB season will not start on April 9.

Matt Loede

Ken Burns' Epic Nine-Part Series "Baseball" Can Be Streamed on PBS for Free

If you have never taken the time to view Ken Burns' nine-part documentary series "Baseball" on PBS, you are in luck. The station is airing the entire series, which came out in September 1994, for free via streaming devices as well as on their website.

Matt Loede

CDC Recommends No Gatherings with 50 or More People for Two Months, How Does This Impact the Major Sports Leagues?

With people questioning what to do with things changing day-by-day due to the cornonavirus, the CDC came out Sunday with a recommendation stating they don't want mass gatherings with 50 or more people for eight weeks, putting just about all major sports leagues on hold until the recommendation is lifted.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

A Couple Cleveland Indians Take Part in Trevor Bauer's Pickup "Sandlot" Charity Game in Arizona

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Oscar Mercado were on hand for charity in Arizona Saturday evening, taking part in former Indian Trevor Bauer's 'Sandlot' game which highlighted a number of Major League players helping out for charity.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Does the Delayed Start to the Season Help or Hurt the Cleveland Indians?

Now that we know the start of the Major League Baseball season will be delayed, it might actually be a help to the Cleveland Indians who can get just about all the way healthy by the time the regular season starts to get going when the league decides it's 'all clear.'

Casey Drottar

Sim Game: Who Says You Have To Wait For Indians Opening Day?

With baseball on hiatus for the time being, we simulate what might have happened on Opening Day between the Indians and Tigers.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Ex-Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Wants to Organize a Little "Sandlot" Style Baseball While We Wait for the Season to Start

Always willing to think outside the box, former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to play a little baseball while fans and players wait out for the season to actually start. The pitcher is looking to organize a game with players still in Arizona willing to take the field for some fun.

Matt Loede

Report: MLB Players Being Allowed to Leave Spring Training Facilities After Announced Delay to Season

Now that Major League Baseball has ruled that the start of the season will be delayed by at least two weeks, a report Friday indicates that the players are being allowed to go back home if they choose or they could stay at the team's spring training complex.

Matt Loede