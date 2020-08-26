MLB DFS Roster Advice and Predictions: Wednesday Aug. 26th
Matt Loede
Carlos Santana sticks out as a top target to roster for DFS lineups on Wednesday as the Indians play host to the Twins at Progressive Field on trying to cut the lead to 1.5 games.
Matt Loede
Carlos Santana sticks out as a top target to roster for DFS lineups on Wednesday as the Indians play host to the Twins at Progressive Field on trying to cut the lead to 1.5 games.
The Indians still have some time before the MLB trade deadline hits, and the team has been busy looking around the league at what possibly could help them get better. Having their own players hit better would be a start, but if that doesn't happen there are a few options out there to try and make a run for a player from another squad.
Mark Warmuth
The Cleveland Indians have had to deal with the ongoing clubhouse situation with pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac for now close to three weeks, but things are about to come to a head Wednesday when Clevinger returns to the team.
Matt Loede
2019 AL All-Star Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing a no-hitter against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates for the team's 19th no-hitter in the history of the franchise. Giolito walked one or would have had a perfect game, but still had 13 strikeouts in the 4-0 win to get Chicago to 18-12 on the season.
Matt Loede
Led by six innings by starter Shane Bieber, the Indians are back to within 1.5 of the Twins in the AL Central as they topped Minnesota by a final of 4-2 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Bieber moves to 6-0 on the season, 2-0 against the Twins following the 10 strikeout outing.
Matt Loede
Indians manager Terry Francona remains at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to place a stent in his body to help blood clotting and blood flow. The Indians manager is going to miss the final two games against the Twins, and it's not known if he's going to travel with the team to St.Louis for the club's weekend series with the Cardinals.
Matt Loede
The Indians have a tough decision to make with just six days to go before the MLB trade deadline, and it has to do with their pitching staff and moving a starter. Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac are two pitchers that the team currently still has sitting at the team's alternate site in Lake County, and while the club is going to need some help in the rotation, if the club does decide to deal one of the pitchers, which one makes more sense to move?
Matt Loede
The Indians have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the future of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Both are now able to come back from the team's alternate training site in Eastlake, and with a couple pitchers in the rotation struggling it might be time to make that decision to bring them to Cleveland.
Mark Warmuth
With Adam Plutko and Carlos Carrasco both struggling in the Indians starting rotation, the Tribe announced on Tuesday that Mike Clevinger is coming back to the Major League roster to start Wednesday's game. Clevinger has been at the team's alternate training site in Eastlake for the last 11 days after violating team rules a few weeks back in Chicago, when he and teammate Zach Plesac left the team hotel without notifying team officials.
Matt Loede
Monday night the Indians offense actually had a solid evening, outhitting the Twins 12-8. The problem is the team could not come up with the big hit, and the team fell to 2.5 back of the Twins in the AL Central with a 3-2 loss at Progressive Field. When it comes to losses, this might have been the toughest one to date in 2020.
Zach Shafron