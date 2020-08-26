MLB DFS Roster Advice and Predictions: Wednesday Aug. 26th

The Indians have a tough decision to make with just six days to go before the MLB trade deadline, and it has to do with their pitching staff and moving a starter. Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac are two pitchers that the team currently still has sitting at the team's alternate site in Lake County, and while the club is going to need some help in the rotation, if the club does decide to deal one of the pitchers, which one makes more sense to move?