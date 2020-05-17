Cleveland Baseball Insider
Municipal Memories: Tribe Tops the Yankees in 78, Comeback Vs the Twins in 84

Mark Warmuth

Hopefully, the owners and players can come together soon on an agreement to get baseball back on the field sooner than later, and we will have some sort of season this summer.

Until then, we thought we'd write about some Municipal Stadium memories. Games played at the old ballpark that don't really carry any special historic significance but when friends get together, they always come up.

Here are two of them:

May 17, 1978 vs. the Yankees: The Tribe came into this one at 15-16, six games behind the Tigers and Red Sox who were tied for 1st in the American League East. The Yankees were 19-12, two behind.

Lefty Rick Waits started for the Indians, and he would pitch a much more important game vs. New York later in the season, defeating the Yankees on the last day of the year to force a one game playoff vs. Boston.

Ed Figueroa started for New York and the Yanks got to Waits early, opening with three straight hits, the third, a double by Thurman Munson, plated a run, and a groundout by Reggie Jackson plated a second.

Cleveland scored a run in the second to cut the lead in half, but NY scored two more in the third, a single by Roy White and an error to make it 4-1. And when Waits got in trouble in the fourth, Tribe manager Jeff Torborg went for another southpaw, Sid Monge.

Monge came over from the Angels the year before with Bruce Bochte with Cleveland sending Dave LaRoche to California. Monge was terrible for the rest of 1977, with a 6.23 ERA in 33 games, but he was back for the '78 season, and had only been in two games, allowing four runs in five innings.

The Tribe drew closer with two in the bottom of the 4th on a two run single by Rick Manning. Meanwhile, Monge was mowing down New York hitters, weirdly, based on his track record. He allowed a lead off hit to Munson in the top of the fifth, but retired the next seven hitters.

The Tribe tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a Buddy Bell single, and Monge kept getting hitters out. Not allowing a hit after the Munson single in the fifth.

Cleveland won it in the 10th on a triple by Dade and a single by Manning.

Monge would up pitching 6-1/3 innings allowing one run and two walks. He made two starts shortly after, but as a reliever, he went 4-2 with six saves and a 2.34 ERA.

September 28, 1984: The Indians weren't on NBC's Game of the Week very often in these days, but they were to be the next day because Kansas City and Minnesota were neck and neck in the AL West standings, and the Tribe was playing the Twins.

We were sitting a couple of rows in front of NBC's Tony Kubek for the Friday night game, and Minnesota took a 10-0 lead after two and a half innings of starter Jerry Ujdur and relievers Jeff Barkley and Jamie Easterly.

Our group yelled back to Kubek jokingly that the Tribe was coming back, but several guys in our group decided to spend the rest of the night in The Flats.

Frank Viola was on the hill for the Twins, his last start in a year where he went 18-12 with a 3.21 ERA.

The Indians got two in the bottom of the third, but erupted for seven in the bottom of the sixth to get back in the game. Andre Thornton homered, Jerry Willard had a two run single, a Brett Butler double, an error, and a two run single by Thornton made it 10-9.

In the bottom of the eighth against Twins' closer Ron Davis, Joe Carter hit a mammoth home run deep in the lower deck in left to tie it up.

Davis walked two of the first three hitters in the ninth, before being relieved. Mel Hall singled to load the bases and Butler won it with another hit.

The loss knocked the Twins out of the division race, and the guys who went to The Flats? They couldn't believe it.

