Adam Plutko's Versatility and Willingness Provides Indians with a Major Lift

Matt Loede

People buy insurance for a variety of reasons, but the main one is to have protection in case something goes wrong.

Having insurance in Major League Baseball when it comes to a team's rotation is very different, yet the overall theme is the same.

Is there a player (or two) on the roster who can step in at a moments notice and pitch well?

The Cleveland Indians have an insurance policy on their pitching staff, that being Tuesday night's starter Adam Plutko.

As he's done in the past, Plutko came out of the bullpen and took the ball to start the game, and he delivered.

The veteran went six innings, allowing two runs (both on solo homers) on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

“The fact that he got through six (innings) was huge, he gave up two solo homers but that was it, he pitched really well,” Indians manager Tito Francona said after the game.

Plutko would love to be a regular every five day starter, but the role that he provides for the Indians is something that most teams don't have.

The role that he plays is long man in the pen, or spot starter on the mound. Both are important, and it's a role that some players would not embrace.

Don't tell Plutko that.

“That’s my role. That’s my role on this team,” Plutko said.

“I’m not in the starting rotation, but that’s been my role ever since I’ve been here. I’ve shown up the night before from the minor leagues and pitched and done that.

"I’ve been sitting, watching a game, got a tap on my shoulder, ‘Spike up, you might be in this game.’ That’s not a role for everybody, but it’s my role and I really relish it and I really love that it is my role.

Last season Plutko started 20 games for the Indians, and in those starts he went 7-5 with a 4.86 ERA.

He's never going to get the credit that others in the rotation like Mike Clevinger or Shane Bieber get, but his teammates know how vital he is, and Plutko said that he is happy to see the team's fellow starters do well.

“They’ve looked like they’re locked in and absolutely they are,” Plutko said Tuesday after the win.

“I think everybody’s gone over six. Nobody’s given up more than two. We’re gonna win a lot of baseball games if we do that. You see it tonight, our starting pitching is physically ahead and sharpness is ahead of everybody else and that’s going to be a difference-maker for us.

"If we can hand the ball off in the seventh inning to the bullpen, I feel like we make their job a lot easier, especially if we have a lead. The gameplan is simple: Starting pitching goes deep, bullpen picks them up and we score a couple runs in between and we play solid defense.

"That’s the Indians’ way and I love being a part of it.”

For now Plutko is back in his role in the pen, but like always he's one pitch away from being right back in the rotation.

"We've seen Adam grow up right in front of our eyes, to the point where he was taking a pretty big role, and was in the conversation with the Players Association and was so good," Francona said.

"It's fun to watch guys grow up and start to have success and understand that even when they don't exactly get what they want, it is what you make it and he's a good example of that."

Game #5 Observations: Indians Gain Sweep of Sox in Doubleheader as Plutko Shuts Down Chicago in 5-3 Win

Led by three runs in the first inning (two on a Carlos Santana HR) and a solid outing from Adam Plutko the Indians improved to 4-1 on the young season as they top the Chicago White Sox in game two of the double header at Progressive Field with a 5-3 win. The Indians starters have all at least gone six innings thus far in all five starts, allowing two runs or less.

Matt Loede

Indians Bring Up Catcher Beau Taylor, Send Daniel Johnson to Lake County, DFA Hoyt

The Indians were busy in between Tuesday's traditional doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, as the team sent outfielder Daniel Johnson to the team's alternate training site in Lake County, bringing up catcher Beau Taylor, and also the team DFA'd reliever James Hoyt.

Matt Loede

Game #4 Observations: Civale Solid, Lindor and Zimmer HR's Lead Indians to 4-3 Win Over White Sox in Game One of Doubleheader

Helped by the pitching of starter Aaron Civale the Indians overcame the White Sox 4-3 at Progressive Field Tuesday afternoon in game one of a traditional doubleheader. Bradley Zimmer and Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Civale struck out a career-high nine Sox in the win.

Matt Loede

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of Baseball's Best

The Indians dealt away two of their better starters over last July and December, but that has not stopped them from having what many consider to be one of, if not the best starting five in terms of rotation in the American League Central. Just how far can this rotation take this team not only this year but in years to come?

Zach Shafron

Report Indicates the Miami Marlins Putting Their Season "On Pause" Following Covid-19 Outbreak

The Miami Marlins are the first team in Major League Baseball to have a number of players on their roster test positive for the covid-19 virus, and Tuesday the team has decided to reportedly put their season "on pause" while they try and figure out the best and safest way to again take the field. The news won't just impact the Marlins, but a number of other teams the club was scheduled to play over the next week.

Matt Loede

Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

The Indians and Royals did battle in front of no fans over the weekend at Progressive Field, but make no mistake there were plenty of fans watching the broadcast of the game on both SportsTime Ohio and WKYC channel 3. The games on Friday and Saturday were both #1 in prime time, and Sunday's game brought in high marks as well.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar