Positives and Negatives of the Latest Extra Inning Rule in MLB

Zach Shafron

Baseball fans are extremely excited that the pastime is going to return in late-July for a 60-game season. However, there certainly will be some changes to the game in order to adjust to the current pandemic. One of the most notable happens to be if a contest were to reach extra innings.

A runner would start on second base.

The idea behind this is that it would shorten any games that do end up going to extra innings. Obviously, it is much easier to score a run with a player halfway there.

However, some of the most classic games in the Cleveland Indians' past and around the league are the ones that go deep into the night due to the number of extra innings required to determine a winner.

Games end up being so many innings that position players end up having to take the mound and pitch.

Now, that is always fun to watch. Imagine shortstop Francisco Lindor or third basemen Jose Ramirez throwing curveballs to hitters.

Thus, there are definitely some fans that do not like the idea of the runner starting on second base.

A bunt and fly ball could literally be enough to score a run. It has never been that easy in the entire history of the game of baseball.

Additionally, there comes an issue with statistics. For example, if a player leads off the top of the 10th inning with a home run, it is now two runs batted in instead of a single one like it always has been. This will alter the final season numbers.

Let’s take a look at the positive. Less innings (because of the starting runner) means that fewer relief pitchers would be needed for a single game. The bullpens for every club will remain fresh because of this change.

Of course, Major League Baseball does not want its base to stay around each other for any amount of time that is unnecessary.

One other factor to keep an eye on is the fact that the second base runner rule will not be in effect for the postseason.

However, it feels like a part of the authenticity of the game is taken away with this rule change for the upcoming shortened season.

Could a Three-Man Rotation Work for the Indians in a Shortened 2020 Season?

The strength of the Cleveland Indians as the 2020 season closes in will be there starting rotation. The team has no less than six pitchers who could start the game at a moments notice, but with a shortened 60-game season approaching, could manager Terry Francona pull off something as wild as going with a three-man starting rotation?

Matt Loede

A 60-Game Season Only Makes a Francisco Lindor Trade Less Appealing for the Indians

The Indians have another issue once the short 60-game slate kicks off at the end of July, and it all has to do with the future of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Trading Lindor is going to be almost impossible with the short season, something that the team is going to need to think about as the season begins.

Casey Drottar

How Many Games Does Vegas Expect the Indians to Win in the 60-Game 2020 Season?

Now that the 60-game MLB season for 2020 is official, it's time to start predicting on what teams are going to be at the top of their divisions as well as in the American and National Leagues. The Indians have a good opportunity with their slate to have a successful season, and even more so with the postseason having more teams added to it this season as well. Just how many games will it take for the Tribe to get there?

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is official, as it was announced on Tuesday night that a 60-game season will take place starting in late July. With the season now on, oddsmakers are putting out who they think will bring home the title in October, with the Indians getting some rather high marks from those that are in the know about baseball.

Matt Loede

How Were the Indians Star Players Producing After 60 Games in 2019?

Now that it's official that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to be 60 games, it's worth it to look back and see how some of the Indians players fared last season after two months of the regular season, and if some of them who got off to hot starts can duplicate that this season.

Zach Shafron

The Threat of a Cancelled Season Casts Doubt Over Domingo Santana’s Future with the Indians

While it appears that a 2020 season in Major League Baseball will take place, the covid-19 virus still has question marks on if the season will actually go on as currently planned for late July. If it does not happen, a lot of one-year players will be affected by no season, with one of those players being the Indians new outfielder Domingo Santana.

Casey Drottar

New Players, New Rules - MLB and the Indians to Have a Different Look for Shortened 60-Game Season

Major League Baseball is back, as Monday night the league moved forward with a 60-game season for the 2020 season. Now that it will be official in late July, let's look at the new faces on the Indians roster for this season, as well as the new rules around baseball that will make for an interesting upcoming season.

Matt Loede

Play Ball! MLB Announces a 60-Game 2020 Season to Start in Late July

After weeks of back and forth and rejections of various proposals, Major League Baseball has finally gone ahead and announced they will put forth a 60-game schedule that will begin the last weekend in July. The announcement came Monday after the latest 60-game proposal rejection by the players in a vote of 33-5.

Matt Loede

Plenty

How Will a 60-Game Schedule Line Up for the Indians in 2020?

Now that it's been announced that Major League Baseball is moving forward with a 60-game schedule for 2020, the next big question for the Indians is going to be - who are they going to play and how will a 60-game slate look moving forward?

Matt Loede

How Have the Indians Fared in Their First 60 Games of Seasons Under Terry Francona?

It appears that the 2020 MLB shortened season is going to be around 60 games, so with that it's time to start looking at how Tribe teams have fared with Terry Francona running the show as the team's manager in the first two months of what would normally be a full season.

Mark Warmuth