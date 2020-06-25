Positives and Negatives of the Latest Extra Inning Rule in MLB

Baseball fans are extremely excited that the pastime is going to return in late-July for a 60-game season. However, there certainly will be some changes to the game in order to adjust to the current pandemic. One of the most notable happens to be if a contest were to reach extra innings.

A runner would start on second base.

The idea behind this is that it would shorten any games that do end up going to extra innings. Obviously, it is much easier to score a run with a player halfway there.

However, some of the most classic games in the Cleveland Indians' past and around the league are the ones that go deep into the night due to the number of extra innings required to determine a winner.

Games end up being so many innings that position players end up having to take the mound and pitch.

Now, that is always fun to watch. Imagine shortstop Francisco Lindor or third basemen Jose Ramirez throwing curveballs to hitters.

Thus, there are definitely some fans that do not like the idea of the runner starting on second base.

A bunt and fly ball could literally be enough to score a run. It has never been that easy in the entire history of the game of baseball.

Additionally, there comes an issue with statistics. For example, if a player leads off the top of the 10th inning with a home run, it is now two runs batted in instead of a single one like it always has been. This will alter the final season numbers.

Let’s take a look at the positive. Less innings (because of the starting runner) means that fewer relief pitchers would be needed for a single game. The bullpens for every club will remain fresh because of this change.

Of course, Major League Baseball does not want its base to stay around each other for any amount of time that is unnecessary.

One other factor to keep an eye on is the fact that the second base runner rule will not be in effect for the postseason.

However, it feels like a part of the authenticity of the game is taken away with this rule change for the upcoming shortened season.