Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Pressure is on Francona and the Coaching Staff to Figure Out the Indians Outfield Puzzle

Mark Warmuth

As much as the infield of the Cleveland Indians is certain, the outfield is just the opposite as we possibly head into a second spring training.

The only player who can seemingly be penciled in to an everyday spot is center fielder Oscar Mercado, and he has just 115 games and 482 plate appearances under his belt, although Franmil Reyes will be in there someplace, either in the outfield or as the DH.

The front office seems to be relying on Terry Francona and his staff working their magic and put the puzzle pieces together and provide the team with the proper mix of hitting and defense.

Reyes is the starting point because at age 23, he belted 37 homers and knocked in 81 (822 OPS). He would seem to be the middle of the order power bat the Tribe has been looking for years.

The Indians would like him to at least play right field at a decent level so he can be out there about 25-50% of the time, opening up the DH spot to give other players a partial day off.

The hope is his plate discipline will improve with experience, making him an elite offensive player.

Another player is must figure in the Indians' plans is Jordan Luplow, at the very least a prime platoon piece, and hopefully a guy who can figure in the everyday lineup.

The 26-year-old Luplow hit .320 with 14 dingers vs. southpaws (1.181 OPS) last season, but his minor league history doesn't show huge disparities in his numbers vs. right-handers. He did hit just .216 with one homer vs. those pitchers in 2019.

He's solid defensively, so he should get a good opportunity to see regular playing time is he is capable against righties, but worst case scenario he is valuable for what he can do against lefties.

Newcomer Domingo Santana also figures to get plenty of playing time, but it may be based on how much Reyes can play in the outfield.

The right-handed hitter is just three years removed from a 30 HR season with the Brewers, and before a hand injury last season was hitting .286 with 18 bombs for the Mariners (850 OPS).

He struggles defensively though, so if Reyes can't play RF well, Francona will have to pick his spots playing him in the field.

As for Mercado, it remains to be seen how he plays this year. Here is his OPS by month a year ago--

May: 52 plate appearances, 819 OPS
June: 115 PA, 844 OPS
July: 103 PA, 757 OPS
August: 100 PA, 573 OPS
September: 112 PA, 827 OPS

And you know what they say about ignoring numbers from April and September. So, the question remains, did the league make an adjustment to Mercado, and can he make one of his own?

With the delay in the start of the season, it means Tyler Naquin should be ready to go as well. Naquin could form a platoon partner with Luplow in LF, similar to what he did when Yasiel Puig came over at the trade deadline a year ago.

But Naquin had solid numbers vs. LHP last season, albeit in limited appearances (837 OPS in 63 at bats). And he hit .289 vs. RHP with six homers. His weakness? He swings at everything, his walk rate has dropped from 9.9% in his rookie year to 4.8% in 2019.

And you also have Delino DeShields, who has struggled offensively for much of his career, and the last two seasons in particular, despite playing in an offensive paradise in Texas.

His career road numbers? .207 BA, 574 OPS

He figures to be the back up plan should Mercado have a sophomore slump, and be used as a defensive replacement (he's a very good defender) and pinch-runner.

The partial season seems to hurt players like Greg Allen and Bradley Zimmer, who needed to be productive in the minors to rebuild their value, and also Daniel Johnson, who hit very well at AA and AAA in '19, but it will be difficult for him to make an impact on the brass.

There is no question the outfield is the weakest part of the Tribe's roster, but hopefully, Terry Francona puts the puzzle in the correct alignment and gets some production.

If and when the Indians start to play, the microscope will be on this group.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Indians Release Statement on Twitter Regarding Social Justice and Equality

The Indians put out a statement on twitter Tuesday evening talking about social justice and equality regarding the events that took place across America last week following the death of George Floyd.

Matt Loede

What’s the Next Step for Cleveland Indians Outfielder Greg Allen?

In a crowded Indians outfield one player that has a lot of proving to do in 2020 is Greg Allen. Already given a number of chances in the big leagues, Allen may get a shot with the Indians again in 2020, and if so, he is going to have to take advantage of it if he wants to remain on the Indians roster.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Announce Layoffs of Seasonal Workers, 1,146 Affected

With the 2020 MLB season still undecided upon, the Indians Tuesday announced seasonal workers have been laid off “indefinitely,” with 1,146 workers being affected by the news.

Matt Loede

STO to Air Replays of the Four Indians Wins in the 1995 ALCS Against Seattl

You may have forgotten the games and their outcomes, but the moments by many Indians fans from the 1995 ALCS will live forever. This week you can relive those moments again as STO will air the four Indians victories over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series that put the team in the World Series.

Matt Loede

Owners and Union Trade Proposals, Amount of Games a Sticking Point for Each

Major League owners and players continue to go back and forth about how a season is going to be put together, with the sticking points being the amount of games as well as how players are going to get paid.

Matt Loede

Indians Switch Hitting Infield Gives the Tribe an Interesting Edge in 2020

The Indians infield as the hopeful 2020 season gets closer is full of talented players, all of which are players that are not only versatile, but also that are switch hitters, which can give manager Terry Francona a big edge when filling out the lineup card this season and beyond.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Indians Team Shop Among Businesses Damaged in Saturday Protests in Downtown Cleveland

Matt Loede

The Lost Decade: 1950s Indians had Eight Winning Seasons, One Postseason Appearance

Not many people talk about the Cleveland Indians of the 1950's as a dominant team of that era, but if you look inside the number you will see the team was very good and usually on the cusp of winning a title. The club in the 50's had eight winning campaigns, and also were in the postseason once, but again fell short of their goal of a title.

Chris Coon

What Players Could Be Sleepers and Breakout Stars for the Indians in Fantasy Baseball in 2020?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs and Cleveland Baseball Insider editor Matt Loede run down who to watch for the Tribe, as the team gets ready to hopefully start a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season in July.

Matt Loede

José Ramírez Will Be Crucial for the Indians’ Success in a Shortened Season

While the owners and players continue to haggle over a 2020 season, there is one player on the Cleveland Indians that if a season is played is going to have to have a big start and a big year if the team is going to have success - third basemen Jose Ramirez. Last year Ramirez had a slow start, and it showed in the standings as the team fell double digit games behind the Twins in May.

Casey Drottar