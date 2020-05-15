Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Progressive Field Gets No Love in SI's Latest Best Ballparks Poll

Matt Loede

There is nothing quite like the feeling walking into a baseball park for the first time. The smell of the grass, the sound of batted balls, it is a feeling that is second to none.

There are many great baseball parks around the country, both in the minors as well as the majors, including right here in Cleveland with Progressive Field.

A lot of parks have some unique qualities to them, like Progressive Field with the popular “The Corner,” a bar area where fans who have standing room only tickets spend a lot of their time on a warm summer night.

When it comes to ranking the ballparks around baseball, there is plenty of room for debate about which ones may or may not be the best.

Sports Illustrated has come out with their list of the best parks around baseball, and their panel of six writers had some interesting choices in their five parks – with not one of them picking Progressive Field.

You can read the article and see all the selections HERE.

Here are some takeaways from the list, knowing that most in Cleveland still think that Progressive Field is among the very best in baseball.

The stadium over the past few years has had a number of very important updates and renovations that have really made it a new ballpark to many who have visited the past few seasons.

“The Corner” as well as putting in a number of excellent local eateries have made Progressive Field a great place to come and dine prior to a game.

Some have been critical of the large container like boxes that now resonate high in the 500 sections of right field that were put in a couple of years back, making the capacity at the park just over 35,000.

The park when built had an original capacity of about 42,000, but the organization realized that the days of getting sellouts of 42,000 like the mid to late 90’s was never likely to be repeated.

The renovations of the large scoreboard over the years was well received by fans, and those nationally gave the ballpark as well as the city high marks last year during the week of the MLB All-Star game.

It was just 12 years ago that the park was named the best in baseball by Sports Illustrated, so why just over a decade later it was not even on the panel’s lists is anyone’s guess.

Here are the parks that made the list the most of the six writers:

Oracle Park (SF Giants) – A beauty of a ballpark out in San Francisco, the bay, the seating and the food choices seem to be the biggest draws for those that put the stadium on their list.

Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) – The unique design of the park, the history of it, and the neighborhood where it is located all were pointed out by those that had it ranked high. While it’s got as much history of any park in existence, the fact there are still beams blocking some views in the upper deck is somewhat disturbing.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles) – The gold standard of many for the very best park in all of baseball, the home of the Orioles began an important trend which set itself apart when it opened in 1992. Those that designed it were not worried about a park that could house multiple teams or events, they just wanted a unique, fan-friendly design that would be loved by many. In that case, it very much delivers.

Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) – Again a unique design sets this park design with its massively high wall in left field, and good sight lines for fans. The history of the park also is a major drawing point, as people will tell you it’s a place you have to visit while in Boston.

While all of these parks have certain things to it that make them some of the best in baseball, there is still an argument to be made that Progressive Field should have at worst made the list of a least a few writers.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Lookback: 39 Years Ago Today Barker is Perfect Against Blue Jays

Len Barker pitched his way into perfection 39 years ago today when he faced off against the Blue Jays in front of a small crowd of 7,290 at old Cleveland Stadium. It was the last perfect game and no-hitter for the Indians. It was the first perfect game in the Majors at the time in 13 years.

Matt Loede

Blame the Owners, Not the Players, If a Shortened 2020 MLB Season Doesn't Happen

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Face Quite a Conundrum with Nolan Jones this Summer

The Indians have a prospect that is getting closer to getting to the Majors in Nolan Jones, and while the 2020 season continues to be on hold as two sides begin to start to try and work things out, the Tribe faces an interesting situation with Jones, and if he's ready to start getting cracks at Triple-A then the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

TexasTribe

Which Stadiums Around the Majors Qualify as the Very Best in Baseball?

Major League Baseball has some majestic and beautiful ballparks that make memories for families for years to come. Today SI takes a look via video at some of the very best parks in all of the Majors, and what makes them as such

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Players - Current and All-Time - Are Most Underrated?

Today our staff talks about what players from the Cleveland Indians, both currently and all-time, are the most underrated. They are the players that put in the work and usually get the job done, but just don't get the love that most other players on the franchise does.

Matt Loede

Universal DH for Both AL and NL Expected to be Easily Approved by the Players

Money appears to still be the biggest sticking point for owners and players to get a 2020 MLB season off the ground, but one rule that appears to be one that will pass with ease is that of the "universal DH"

Matt Loede

Who Was Better? The 2005 Indians or 2007 Indians? (Part Two)

We wrap up our two-part series on comparing two Indians teams from the 2000's - the 2005 squad and the 2007 team. A pair of teams that each won over 90 games, but yet fell shy of their ultimate goals.

Chris Coon

Indians Lookback: Corey Kluber K's 18 Cardinals in 2015 Victory

Corey Kluber had a tough start to the 2015 season starting 0-5, but on a crisp night at Progressive Field in front of 12,313 fans, Kluber was masterful, using his two-seam sinker better than ever in striking out 18 St.Louis Cardinals batters in a Tribe 2-0 win. The 18 K's ties Bob Feller for most strikeouts in one game all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede

Should the Cleveland Indians Trade Francisco Lindor as Soon as the Season Starts?

Francisco Lindor has been a highlight machine since he entered the league a few years back, and now two years before free agency he says he wants to test the market and does not want to entertain offers from the Indians. Should the team move him?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Who was better? The 2005 Indians or 2007 Indians? (Part One)

The Cleveland Indians had two very good teams in both 2005 and 2007, both of which fell short of their ultimate goals. Today we take a look at the two squads, and compare and contrast on which one was better.

Chris Coon

by

TexasTribe