Over the years there has been some very memorable television commercials to promote the Cleveland Indians, either for a game, a series or even for the entire season.

Today we take a look at some of the television spots, and if they pass the bar to be termed as memorable by the eyes of the fans.

We start with a 1976-77 television spot promoting a couple of games that were coming up on local television.

The spot promoted games between the Indians and Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals.

The two spots aired on WJKW-TV, with the voice over by Mike Marlier.

One of the things that stands out about these spots is the fact that Chief Wahoo, who has been phased out by the organization, seems to be all over the place on the two commercials.

Up next is a 1980 Indians promo for a game out west against the California Angels for longtime television home WUAB-TV 43.

The :30 second spot features the beloved song “Indian Fever” and promotes that announcers Bruce Drennan and Joe Tait would be calling the game.

The voicer over for the spot is none other than the father of AM 850 WKNR sports talk host Tony Rizzo, that being Jack “Reynolds” Rizzo.

You even get a rare shot at the very end of John Adams playing his drum in the bleachers at old Cleveland Stadium.

Fourth on the list is a slicky produced :30 second spot that the MLB did back in 2017 for various teams around the league, promoting them as the season was set to get underway.

The spot starts with Indians manager Terry Francona, and shows off some of the stars on the team, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, pitcher Corey Kluber, reliever Andrew Miller, second basemen Jason Kipnis and first basemen Carlos Santana.

The commercial talks about the team rebounding after losing in extra innings of the World Series to the Chicago Cubs.

As we all know now, the team did lead the American League in wins in 2017, but lost to the New York Yankees in five games in the ALDS.

A 2008 spot promoting opening day for the Tribe against the Chicago White Sox is up next, a :30 second spot produced by the local TV home of the Indians, WKYC Channel 3.

The commercial talks about the 2007 season in which the team made it to the ALCS in which they had a 3-1 lead against the Boston Red Sox, only to fall short.

Players like Travis Hafner, Grady Sizemore, C.C. Sabathia and Paul Byrd are all featured in the spot talking about making amends for not going to the World Series.

The marketing campaign known as #RallyTogether is up next in our TV spots, a commercial produced by the Indians to show off some of their starting pitchers.

From Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, the commercials voice over talks about it being more than a team, and the team coming together.

Here’s the :30 spot.

The final TV spot on the list is the one-minute MLB/Indians produced commercial showing off the campaign slogan “What If” that the Indians had for a few seasons.

The spot is well done, with highlights of the past with black and white to today. The spot asks “what if” places like Progressive Field were never built, or some of the Indians stars of the past never played for the team.

The spot is probably the best of the bunch, showing off the best Indians players of the past all the way to today, using the “what if” campaign to get their point across.