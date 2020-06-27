Cleveland Baseball Insider
San Francisco Giants Come Up with Wild Cardboard Cutout Promotion at Oracle Park

Matt Loede

With most Major League Baseball stadiums around the country being empty for the 60-game season due to the covid-19 virus, one team has come up with one of the wildest promotions in a long time.

That team is the San Francisco Giants, and the promotion is being called the “Giants Fan Cutout Program.”

The promotion was described in a letter to season ticket holders, and the pitch is for ticket holders to send in pictures of themselves, and for free, you can have a cardboard cutout of yourself placed in the stands during home games.

If you are a non-season ticket holder of the Giants and still want a cutout of yourself you can get one – all for the low low price of $99.

Worried about how your cutout will be treated during bad weather games or in the rain? Not to worry, the team says that the cutouts will be made of weatherproof material and will be placed as close to the season-ticket holders' seats as possible.

Oracle Park in San Francisco currently holds close to 42,000 seats, and the team has 26,000 season ticket holders.

Some teams may have fans in the stands, but it’s up to each state’s governing body to decide on what type of measures will have to be in place for that to happen.

To this point, no team has announced that fans will be in the stands for games set to begin at the end of July.

Opinion

Cleveland Indians Agree to Deal with First-Round Pick SS Carson Tucker

The Indians haven't missed on signing a draft pick since Alan Horne back in 2001, and Friday that streak continued as the team was able to come to terms with the 23rd overall pick in the draft in shortstop Carson Tucker. Tucker's brother Cole is currently with the big league Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Loede

Indians President Chris Antonetti talks fiscal losses, covid-19 virus, new rule changes

Cleveland Indians team president Chris Antonetti admitted Friday in a zoom call with the media that there have been some covid-19 cases within the Indians organization. He also spoke about fiscal losses for 2020 and if that will impact the club, if fans in the stands has been discussed, and if any Indians players have spoken about not playing in the shortened season.

Matt Loede

Could a Three-Man Rotation Work for the Indians in a Shortened 2020 Season?

The strength of the Cleveland Indians as the 2020 season closes in will be there starting rotation. The team has no less than six pitchers who could start the game at a moments notice, but with a shortened 60-game season approaching, could manager Terry Francona pull off something as wild as going with a three-man starting rotation?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Positives and Negatives of the Latest Extra Inning Rule in MLB

One of the new rule changes that will take place for the 2020 shortened season is starting with a runner at second in each half inning of extra innings. There's both some positives as well as negatives to the new rule, with some baseball purists already complaining it's unfair and will give too much of an edge towards offense.

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

A 60-Game Season Only Makes a Francisco Lindor Trade Less Appealing for the Indians

The Indians have another issue once the short 60-game slate kicks off at the end of July, and it all has to do with the future of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Trading Lindor is going to be almost impossible with the short season, something that the team is going to need to think about as the season begins.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

How Many Games Does Vegas Expect the Indians to Win in the 60-Game 2020 Season?

Now that the 60-game MLB season for 2020 is official, it's time to start predicting on what teams are going to be at the top of their divisions as well as in the American and National Leagues. The Indians have a good opportunity with their slate to have a successful season, and even more so with the postseason having more teams added to it this season as well. Just how many games will it take for the Tribe to get there?

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is official, as it was announced on Tuesday night that a 60-game season will take place starting in late July. With the season now on, oddsmakers are putting out who they think will bring home the title in October, with the Indians getting some rather high marks from those that are in the know about baseball.

Matt Loede

How Were the Indians Star Players Producing After 60 Games in 2019?

Now that it's official that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to be 60 games, it's worth it to look back and see how some of the Indians players fared last season after two months of the regular season, and if some of them who got off to hot starts can duplicate that this season.

Zach Shafron

The Threat of a Cancelled Season Casts Doubt Over Domingo Santana’s Future with the Indians

While it appears that a 2020 season in Major League Baseball will take place, the covid-19 virus still has question marks on if the season will actually go on as currently planned for late July. If it does not happen, a lot of one-year players will be affected by no season, with one of those players being the Indians new outfielder Domingo Santana.

Casey Drottar

New Players, New Rules - MLB and the Indians to Have a Different Look for Shortened 60-Game Season

Major League Baseball is back, as Monday night the league moved forward with a 60-game season for the 2020 season. Now that it will be official in late July, let's look at the new faces on the Indians roster for this season, as well as the new rules around baseball that will make for an interesting upcoming season.

Matt Loede