San Francisco Giants Come Up with Wild Cardboard Cutout Promotion at Oracle Park

With most Major League Baseball stadiums around the country being empty for the 60-game season due to the covid-19 virus, one team has come up with one of the wildest promotions in a long time.

That team is the San Francisco Giants, and the promotion is being called the “Giants Fan Cutout Program.”

The promotion was described in a letter to season ticket holders, and the pitch is for ticket holders to send in pictures of themselves, and for free, you can have a cardboard cutout of yourself placed in the stands during home games.

If you are a non-season ticket holder of the Giants and still want a cutout of yourself you can get one – all for the low low price of $99.

Worried about how your cutout will be treated during bad weather games or in the rain? Not to worry, the team says that the cutouts will be made of weatherproof material and will be placed as close to the season-ticket holders' seats as possible.

Oracle Park in San Francisco currently holds close to 42,000 seats, and the team has 26,000 season ticket holders.

Some teams may have fans in the stands, but it’s up to each state’s governing body to decide on what type of measures will have to be in place for that to happen.

To this point, no team has announced that fans will be in the stands for games set to begin at the end of July.