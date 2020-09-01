Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Cycle Continues as the Indians Trade Another Big Name for Prospects

Zach Shafron

Cleveland Indians fans are still trying to process this Mike Clevinger trade with the San Diego Padres hours before the deadline came and went.

The front office went with a typical strategy of acquiring a few decent players that are able to contribute to the Major League team here and now, while also adding plenty of prospects, too.

For giving up such a talented pitcher, the Indians certainly did not receive players in return that are making fans jump for joy while screaming.

They are outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges that are the ones to make a contribution right away.

Those that may be seen a few years from now are infielder Gabriel Arias, left-hander Joey Cantillo and infielder Owen Miller.

Additionally, the Indians sent outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later as the final pieces to the deal. Clevinger himself became a part of the Cleveland Indians system in 2014. Back then, the starter was a no-namer.

The Tribe traded reliever Vinnie Pestano to the Los Angeles Angels for Clev. At the time, the right-hander was in A-Ball with a 4-3 record and a 4.31 ERA.

Those are certainly not sizzling numbers in a trade that let go of a back-end bullpen solid pitcher.

Thus, a positive way to think of this trade is that the Indians got all of these players in exchange for a relief pitcher.

Sure, that deal was six years ago and a lot has happened in between, but it may cheer up some down-and-disappointed fans.

On Monday night, the Indians lost to the Kansas City Royals, 2-1. It reinforced basically every concern about this team.

The pitching is still amazing without Clevinger as Shane Bieber made another fantastic start.

The offense is never consistent and typically underwhelming only scoring a single run. It just will not cut it.

What Cantillo and company produce this year here and now is not going to propel the team to a playoff run. The great pitching can only carry this club for so long.

It is going to take some players that have been struggling here in 2020 to pick it up. Without helping the pitching staff, this playoff run is gone along with Clevinger.

Certainly, in a few years, there is a chance the prospects pan out and end up becoming great on the Major League Club.

It is simply a problem that help cannot come right away. In a year where the offense needs it more than ever.

However, this is what the Indians always do. Trade away the big name, obtain prospects and wait a few years for them to reach full potential...just to trade away.

The cycle continued Monday with Clevinger.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Richard77
Richard77

LOL that's what they do, trade their best players for more prospects and other players. They do just enough to stay competitive, but never enough to win it all.

