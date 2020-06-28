Cleveland Baseball Insider
Some Indians Questions About the Team as "Spring Training 2.0" Closes In

Mark Warmuth

Next week, the Cleveland Indians as well as other Major League Baseball teams will gather for training for 2020 abbreviated season. We can't call it "spring" training now, because, well, it's no longer spring.

The Tribe will carry 60 players throughout the season, but only 30 will be active on the new Opening Day, and eventually, that number will be reduced to 26.

However, much like any other season, there are questions going into camp and Terry Francona and his coaching staff can hopefully find some answers. And they will have to do so via a bunch of intrasquad games.

Can Franmil Reyes take a regular turn in the OF? If he can, then it opens up at bats for newcomer Domingo Santana, adding another power bat (and strikeouts) to the batting order.

If he cannot, Santana may have a problem making the team. And it would also mean the brass would have to find another outfielder who can swing the bat. The current pool doesn't have anyone proven, it's made up of Jake Bauers, rookie Daniel Johnson, Bradley Zimmer, and Greg Allen.

Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff made the moves this winter based on Reyes being able to play outfield acceptably. So, it's a pretty big deal.

The development of Oscar Mercado. No doubt, Mercado had a solid rookie season a year ago, hitting .269 with 15 homers, 15 steals, and a 761 OPS.

However, there is a term called the sophomore slump for a reason.

The statistic that worries us is the strikeout to walk ratio, and Mercado accepted just 28 free passes vs. 84 whiffs. His on base percentage was just .318.

He started out very good in May and June, hitting over .300 in both months, but his on base average declined from May until it went up a bit in September, and you know what they say about April and September stats.

If Mercado doesn't perform like he did a year ago, that leaves Delino DeShields, not a good offensive player, and again players like Allen and Zimmer competing for time.

Handling the Starting Pitching. There has been speculation on how teams will handle starters, who won't be stretched out enough when the season begins.

Some think skippers will use tandem starters, such as Shane Bieber will go 3-4 innings, and then say, Adam Plutko will go three more to get the game to the actual bullpen.

We think Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis could do that while the roster is at 30 players, but we also believe they know what the strength of the team is, and they will try to get Bieber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, and Zach Plesac stretched out as quickly as possible.

So, you might see it the first five games, but not much beyond that.

Players Not On The Big League Roster. We've already mentioned some of these players, like Allen, Zimmer, Johnson, etc. and it will be important to keep them ready should injuries occur.

The Indians are reported to be carrying several top prospects, including last year's first round pick Daniel Espino, and 19-year-old George Valera, as well as Nolan Jones and Tyler Freeman on the 60 player pool.

Their development is super important to the organization going forward, beyond the 2020 season.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, because certainly Jones was thought to be ready for the majors as early as 2021, and maybe late this season.

There have been rumors of an expanded Arizona Fall League this year, so more prospects can get some playing time against players from other organizations.

That would be ideal if it can be done with the virus perhaps still looming.

No doubt, this training camp will be different, and it will also be interesting to see how it is covered and when the intrasquad games will commence.

The good news is...baseball is back!

What to Make of the Cleveland Indians Outfield in 2020

With spring training "2.0" around the corner for the Cleveland Indians, one thing that has clearly not been settled yet is what the team's outfield is going to look like come opening day in late July. With likely one spot nailed down to Oscar Mercado, that leaves two open, and a lot of options for the coaching staff and manager Terry Francona.

Zach Shafron

San Francisco Giants Come Up with Wild Cardboard Cutout Promotion at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants have announced one of the most head scratching promotions for 2020, a season set to start at the end July. The promotion will see fans who are season ticket holders send in pictures of themselves and cardboard cutouts will be placed in the stands by where those fans would normally sit. Non-season ticket holders can also get in on the action for the low price of just $99.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Agree to Deal with First-Round Pick SS Carson Tucker

The Indians haven't missed on signing a draft pick since Alan Horne back in 2001, and Friday that streak continued as the team was able to come to terms with the 23rd overall pick in the draft in shortstop Carson Tucker. Tucker's brother Cole is currently with the big league Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Loede

Indians President Chris Antonetti talks fiscal losses, covid-19 virus, new rule changes

Cleveland Indians team president Chris Antonetti admitted Friday in a zoom call with the media that there have been some covid-19 cases within the Indians organization. He also spoke about fiscal losses for 2020 and if that will impact the club, if fans in the stands has been discussed, and if any Indians players have spoken about not playing in the shortened season.

Matt Loede

A 60-Game Season Only Makes a Francisco Lindor Trade Less Appealing for the Indians

The Indians have another issue once the short 60-game slate kicks off at the end of July, and it all has to do with the future of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Trading Lindor is going to be almost impossible with the short season, something that the team is going to need to think about as the season begins.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Could a Three-Man Rotation Work for the Indians in a Shortened 2020 Season?

The strength of the Cleveland Indians as the 2020 season closes in will be there starting rotation. The team has no less than six pitchers who could start the game at a moments notice, but with a shortened 60-game season approaching, could manager Terry Francona pull off something as wild as going with a three-man starting rotation?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Positives and Negatives of the Latest Extra Inning Rule in MLB

One of the new rule changes that will take place for the 2020 shortened season is starting with a runner at second in each half inning of extra innings. There's both some positives as well as negatives to the new rule, with some baseball purists already complaining it's unfair and will give too much of an edge towards offense.

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

How Many Games Does Vegas Expect the Indians to Win in the 60-Game 2020 Season?

Now that the 60-game MLB season for 2020 is official, it's time to start predicting on what teams are going to be at the top of their divisions as well as in the American and National Leagues. The Indians have a good opportunity with their slate to have a successful season, and even more so with the postseason having more teams added to it this season as well. Just how many games will it take for the Tribe to get there?

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is official, as it was announced on Tuesday night that a 60-game season will take place starting in late July. With the season now on, oddsmakers are putting out who they think will bring home the title in October, with the Indians getting some rather high marks from those that are in the know about baseball.

Matt Loede

How Were the Indians Star Players Producing After 60 Games in 2019?

Now that it's official that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to be 60 games, it's worth it to look back and see how some of the Indians players fared last season after two months of the regular season, and if some of them who got off to hot starts can duplicate that this season.

Zach Shafron