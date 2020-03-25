Indians fans Thursday, March 26 was a day that was supposed to be the celebration of the start of another season – a season of hope for the Wahoo’s who missed the postseason in 2019 despite winning 93 games.

The coronavirus ruined what should have been the start of the 2020 season, and right now there’s no timeframe as to when we will see a game that counts.

That’s not going to take away the passion and love for the game, and today we want you to be a part of a nine-story series we are going to run on opening day entitled “Almost Opening Day.”

We are asking nine simple questions, and you can answer as many or as few as you want. We ask that you keep it simple, make it just a few sentences so we can give as many fans as possible the chance to have their voice in the stories.

Here’s the nine questions we are asking answers to:

1. Favorite All-Time Non-Indians player

2. 1st game you ever remember attending

3. Have you ever caught or grabbed a foul ball? Do you recall who may have hit it?

4. Favorite memory or story when the Indians may have clinched a division or World Series birth

5. Favorite game you've ever attended

6. What player do you dislike(d) the most over years

7. Best Homerun you've ever seen live

8. Favorite All-time Indians uniform

9. Most underrated Indians player of All-time

The way to get us the answers is pretty simple – you can email your answers to me personally at mslprod@ameritech.net

The posts will begin to go live at 1pm EST, the time the Indians were scheduled to take the field at Progressive Field against the Tigers.

The posts will go live every half hour till we post all nine, and of course we also will push them out on our twitter account and our personal accounts as well!

We look forward to seeing the responses we get and can’t wait to share some great baseball memories and opinions despite the season not starting when we wanted.