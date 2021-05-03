Taking a Look at The Progress of Young Indians Players

The Cleveland Indians currently sit at a 13-13 record after an impressive 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The team has many young players that are going to have to need to produce in order for this somewhat successful start to the season to increase as the year continues.

Let’s take a look at a few of the players!

Yu Chang: The first baseman stands at 6’1 and weighs 180 pounds. At age 25, he sports a .163 batting average in only 43 at-bats. That is not a great start, but it’s only in a small sample size.

Look for Chang to increase that average as the year progresses or else it might spell trouble for playing time. Chang played parts of ’19-’21 with Cleveland.

Jake Bauers: In a similar way to Yu Chang, Bauers is 25 years old and plays first base. The lefty is 6’1 and 195 pounds. This year, Bauers is hitting .186 in 43 at-bats, too.

Bauers only has two runs batted in, no home runs and only two extra base hits. Those numbers are going to have to increase in a similar fashion to teammate, Chang.

Bauers played some for Tampa Bay in ’18 and the Tribe in ’19 and ’21.

Jordan Luplow: Luplow is 27 years old, 6’1 weighing 195 pounds. While the right hander’s batting average is a poor .183, the center fielder does have six home runs, 15 runs batted in and a .329 on-base percentage.

Luplow played for Pittsburgh in ’17-’18 and then Cleveland in parts of ’19-’21.

Triston McKenzie: McKenzie is the youngest member of the starting rotation. The 23-year-old stands at 6’3 and weighs 165 pounds.

McKenzie has an 0-1 record in four starts and 18.2 innings pitching. This includes 29 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.71.

Unfortunately, the right hander’s earned run average is 6.27, which is simply not acceptable and needs to improve in order to truly be successful at the MLB level. McKenzie played parts of ’20-’21 with Cleveland.

The Indians do not have a starting pitcher born before 1995. Thus, the entire group is relatively young and should get better with growth over the upcoming years.

Overall, each of these players for the Indians can certainly improve as the season progresses. Sure, the record is not horrible and is likely better than many even expected.

However, this type of play from the young men in the lineup is not going to allow the club to sustain any type of true winning as the year continues into the summer months and beyond.

Manager Terry Francona and the rest of the staff should expect from its young players in order to win against the likes of the White Sox, Royals, Tigers and Twins.