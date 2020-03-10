After recently losing the feel for his pitches, Andrew Miller’s career is not over. But any time a professional struggle is so great that they need to take leave, it is cause for some concern.

The 34-year-old is not suffering any physical symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose whether the issue is mental or nerve-related.

That this issue befell Miller, who during his days in Cleveland was so dominant, is an indicator that it could happen to anyone.

At risk of venturing into that self-aggrandizing zone that sports journalists often do by inserting themselves into a story, I ask that you indulge me in this particular instance.

I was lucky enough to be on the Tribe beat for two years, 2017 and 2018, both of which Miller was present.

I did not get to cover the lefty during the miraculous World Series run he posted, but I got to watch it from just up the street.

The reason I am telling you about me is to say that I realized at some point late in 2017 that I almost never watched Miller pitch in person.

He made 29 appearances at home that season, and I can only remember a handful, mostly the ones he has probably cast out of his mind.

Anytime Justice’s Genesis kicked on over the loudspeaker at Progressive Field, signifying Miller’s entrance, two things happened: I said some four-letter word about how awesome that song is, then I did literally anything else I needed to do. Take a bathroom break, grab a coffee from media dining, updated my Hardball Dynasty lineup, or started whatever column I planned on writing that night.

It was a subconscious thing that I never realized until June. I had the opportunity to watch the most dominant player at his position in the game for a stretch of time, yet I did not do so. He afforded me the luxury. I imagine that several in the Indians dugout felt the same way at times.

“Here comes Andrew, he will handle it, and we can think about other things.”

His 319 ERA+ in 2017 is still his best to date, allowing 31 hits and 10 earned runs in 62 2/3 innings. Miller allowed runs in just seven games, surrendering a single run in sixth of them.

Of all of those outings, the most memorable came on June 13 when Miller entered, ahead 2-1, and immediately surrendered a homer to a lanky rookie named Cody Bellinger.

The next night, lefty-hunter Enrique Hernandez homered off of Miller in the 8th to tie the game at 2-2. The next four hitters reached, ending with a Yasmani Grandal two-run single, chasing the southpaw.

Miller corrected things down the stretch, but suffered from patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee, leading to the only storyline as the Indians finished their late trot to a division crown.

In April of 2018, Miller threw two pitches against the Chicago Cubs before grabbing his leg and limping off to the IL.

Upon his return on May 12, he lasted 10 days before his back locked up, and five days later he returned to the IL with a knee issue. He returned August 3 and lasted 23 days until a shoulder injury sent him back.

These are the things that stick out.

Luckily, my inability to pay attention to what Miller did on the mound makes it easier to appreciate everything else he was.

No player in the organization during that two-year stretch was as present and accountable after a bad outing or injury.

As a matter of fact, following those Dodgers games, Miller would be showered, dressed and packed by the time the clubhouse opened, but hung out at his locker on his phone, knowing he was wanted.

After the surprise trip to the injured list because of his knee, he made time to show up, clad in his North Carolina basketball shorts, during pre-game availability.

Miller was not only accountable but consistent, with a track record of success. He was everything any boss would dream of in an employee and everything you would expect out of an MLB Player’s Association representative.

When he spoke, he did so frankly, but candidly. It was a breath of fresh air in a clubhouse with a few stars who either spoke straight out of the PR playbook or dismissed every question asked to them.

Dominant relievers had largely been viewed as luxuries up until the time that Terry Francona began deploying his secret weapon down the stretch in 2016. Miller’s run shifted the paradigm a bit, where the next multiple-inning fireman would be that team’s Andrew Miller.

It turns out that Miller was instrumental to multiple facets of operations at Progressive Field, as the team, and sometimes that night’s column, went as far as he would take them. Most times, he carried everyone where they wanted to go.

In some regard, I took that for granted. I think most did.

Here is to appreciating Andrew Miller, and hoping we can get back to life as normal as he dominates down the stretch of his career.