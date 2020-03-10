Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Appreciating Andrew Miller

Alex Hooper

After recently losing the feel for his pitches, Andrew Miller’s career is not over. But any time a professional struggle is so great that they need to take leave, it is cause for some concern.

The 34-year-old is not suffering any physical symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose whether the issue is mental or nerve-related.

That this issue befell Miller, who during his days in Cleveland was so dominant, is an indicator that it could happen to anyone.

At risk of venturing into that self-aggrandizing zone that sports journalists often do by inserting themselves into a story, I ask that you indulge me in this particular instance.

I was lucky enough to be on the Tribe beat for two years, 2017 and 2018, both of which Miller was present.

I did not get to cover the lefty during the miraculous World Series run he posted, but I got to watch it from just up the street.

The reason I am telling you about me is to say that I realized at some point late in 2017 that I almost never watched Miller pitch in person.

He made 29 appearances at home that season, and I can only remember a handful, mostly the ones he has probably cast out of his mind.

Anytime Justice’s Genesis kicked on over the loudspeaker at Progressive Field, signifying Miller’s entrance, two things happened: I said some four-letter word about how awesome that song is, then I did literally anything else I needed to do. Take a bathroom break, grab a coffee from media dining, updated my Hardball Dynasty lineup, or started whatever column I planned on writing that night.

It was a subconscious thing that I never realized until June. I had the opportunity to watch the most dominant player at his position in the game for a stretch of time, yet I did not do so. He afforded me the luxury. I imagine that several in the Indians dugout felt the same way at times.

“Here comes Andrew, he will handle it, and we can think about other things.”

His 319 ERA+ in 2017 is still his best to date, allowing 31 hits and 10 earned runs in 62 2/3 innings. Miller allowed runs in just seven games, surrendering a single run in sixth of them.

Of all of those outings, the most memorable came on June 13 when Miller entered, ahead 2-1, and immediately surrendered a homer to a lanky rookie named Cody Bellinger.

The next night, lefty-hunter Enrique Hernandez homered off of Miller in the 8th to tie the game at 2-2. The next four hitters reached, ending with a Yasmani Grandal two-run single, chasing the southpaw.

Miller corrected things down the stretch, but suffered from patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee, leading to the only storyline as the Indians finished their late trot to a division crown.

In April of 2018, Miller threw two pitches against the Chicago Cubs before grabbing his leg and limping off to the IL.

Upon his return on May 12, he lasted 10 days before his back locked up, and five days later he returned to the IL with a knee issue. He returned August 3 and lasted 23 days until a shoulder injury sent him back.

These are the things that stick out.

Luckily, my inability to pay attention to what Miller did on the mound makes it easier to appreciate everything else he was.

No player in the organization during that two-year stretch was as present and accountable after a bad outing or injury.

As a matter of fact, following those Dodgers games, Miller would be showered, dressed and packed by the time the clubhouse opened, but hung out at his locker on his phone, knowing he was wanted.

After the surprise trip to the injured list because of his knee, he made time to show up, clad in his North Carolina basketball shorts, during pre-game availability.

Miller was not only accountable but consistent, with a track record of success. He was everything any boss would dream of in an employee and everything you would expect out of an MLB Player’s Association representative.

When he spoke, he did so frankly, but candidly. It was a breath of fresh air in a clubhouse with a few stars who either spoke straight out of the PR playbook or dismissed every question asked to them.

Dominant relievers had largely been viewed as luxuries up until the time that Terry Francona began deploying his secret weapon down the stretch in 2016. Miller’s run shifted the paradigm a bit, where the next multiple-inning fireman would be that team’s Andrew Miller.

It turns out that Miller was instrumental to multiple facets of operations at Progressive Field, as the team, and sometimes that night’s column, went as far as he would take them. Most times, he carried everyone where they wanted to go.

In some regard, I took that for granted. I think most did.

Here is to appreciating Andrew Miller, and hoping we can get back to life as normal as he dominates down the stretch of his career.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

Hokey Wolf

Should Hunter Wood Still Be Considered a Lock to Make the Indians' Opening Day Bullpen?

Reliever Hunter Wood has had struggles this spring for the Indians, and while he's out of options, is he still a player who is a lock to make the team's opening day roster out of the pen or will the team go in another direction?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Manager Terry Francona on His Thoughts on OF Domingo Santana

Manager Terry Francona took some time Monday in Goodyear to talk about 27-year-old free agent pickup Domingo Santana, a player that the Indians hope will be able to be part of the mix in the outfield in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Games #18 & #19: Indians Top the Giants in Goodyear 11-7 and the Angels 11-10 in Tempe

The Indians will finally get a day off Tuesday, their first of the spring, but before that they were able to take a pair of games winning two on Monday 11-7 over the Giants in Goodyear, and 11-10 over the Angels in Tempe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Indians will play a pair of games Monday as they will take on the Angels in Tempe with Logan Allen on the mound, while in Goodyear the team will host the San Francisco Giants with Aaron Civale getting his second start of the spring.

Matt Loede

Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Monday the Indians promoted their new hashtag campaign for #ourtribe as they put out a video for the upcoming season as well as for opening day on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

How Has Delino DeShields' First Spring Training in Goodyear Been with the Indians?

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about new CF Delino DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

The Indians offense was quiet on Sunday in Scottsdale, as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bobby Bradley was responsible for the only Indians run with a solo homer in the second inning. Jefry Rodriguez fell to 0-3 with the loss for the Indians.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe